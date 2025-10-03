The Milwaukee Brewers now know which team they'll be facing in the NLDS after the Chicago Cubs took care of business against the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card series with a 3-1 win in Game 3 on Thursday night. The Brewers are very familiar with the Cubs, what with both teams residing in the NL Central, and this is a five-game series that's going to breed so much animosity between two teams that have already been through some heated moments against each other through the season.

In fact, the Brewers' official account on X (formerly Twitter) are already bracing for a very fiery series against their division rival, if their post following the Cubs' Game 3 win is any indication.

“Buckle up. It’s about to get very spicy 🌶️,” the Brewers' post reads.

The Brewers and Cubs did face each other 13 times during the regular season, and Milwaukee lost the season series (6-7). Thus, there are no guarantees for Milwaukee to advance to the NLCS even when they had the best record in MLB this past season.

As the old adage goes, familiarity breeds contempt, and the two teams were fighting with all they got to win the NL Central crown from the beginning of the season — with the Brewers using a torrid run in the middle of the season to overtake the Cubs.

Nonetheless, with the Cubs' pitching corps being at its best considering how they handled the Padres rather easily in their two wins against them, the Brewers hitters will have to prepare for a major war. They will also have to combat the rust they've accumulated all while the Cubs have been playing high-stakes games against another World Series hopeful.

Game 1 of the NLDS between the Brewers and Cubs will be on Saturday, October 4, at 2:08 PM E.T.

Brewers look to get over the postseason hump

The Brewers have had a winning record in each of the past nine seasons, and they've made it to the playoffs in eight of those nine years. They've only made it to the NLCS once in that stretch, and that was in 2018, when they pushed the Los Angeles Dodgers to seven games.

The Brewers lost in the Wild Card series (or Wild Card game) in 2019, 2020, 2023, and 2024. They lost in the NLDS in 2021. Milwaukee has been a consistent playoff team, but they haven't achieved much in October. Will this be the year where their luck finally takes a turn for the better?