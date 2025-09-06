Regardless of how the year ends, the Milwaukee Brewers can look back on the 2025 regular season and be happy. Pat Murphy has used out-of-pocket snacks and cagey moves to guide his team to success. For now, the only team that can stop Jackson Chourio and Co. is itself. However, Quinn Priester moved the bar even higher for Brandon Woodruff and the pitching staff.

Milwaukee put together the longest win streak in franchise history this season. In a year where injuries have taken stars out of the lineup, the Brewers have yet to break stride. At this point, there is little standing in the way of the team setting a new franchise record for wins. According to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy, Milwaukee needs 10 wins to set a new record for victories.

Despite that success, though, Priester remains unsatisfied. He spoke with McCalvy about the Brewers' season and wants to push the envelope even further. If his team responds to his challenge, they could be the only team to crack triple-digit wins.