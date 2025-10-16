The Milwaukee Brewers have found motivation from an unlikely source — manager Pat Murphy’s 10-year-old son. After the Brewers dropped the first two games of the 2025 NLCS to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the club needed a spark. They got one when Murphy’s son, Austin, confidently told reporters why he believes this team will come back.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Curt Hogg posted the wholesome moment on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the young fan’s message of belief after Game 2. It served as a reminder of the heart and hope that defined the 2025 Brewers during their league-best 97-win regular season.

“The guys respond back really good.”

Pat Murphy's 10 year old son Austin was asked a question in today's presser about why the Brewers can erase a 2-0 deficit. You'll want to watch as he nails the full answer: pic.twitter.com/6qoxYIa069 — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) October 15, 2025

The Brewers’ outlook in the 2025 NLCS appears bleak after falling victim to two dominant outings from the Dodgers’ rotation. Blake Snell silenced Milwaukee over eight innings in a 2-1 Game 1 win, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto followed with a complete-game masterpiece in Game 2. Through two games, the Brewers have managed only five hits and two runs.

Still, the belief in the clubhouse hasn’t wavered. Murphy, in his first full season as the Brewers manager, has guided a roster defined more by chemistry than star power. His leadership has been marked by trust, resilience, and humor — traits that have carried the club through challenges all season.

The team finished with the best record in baseball at 97-65, ranking among the league leaders in runs scored while leaning on pitching depth and plate discipline. That formula helped Milwaukee reach the National League Championship Series, and it’s what they’ll need to rediscover to stay alive in the 2025 MLB postseason.

Now, with the series shifting to Los Angeles, the Brewers face long odds. Only four of 30 teams in MLB history have rallied back from losing the first two games at home in a best-of-seven series. But Austin’s simple message still resonates inside the clubhouse — a reminder that belief sometimes speaks loudest through a child’s voice.

It’s a line that captures the Brewers’ fight better than any statistic — and one that could define their October story if they find a way to turn this series around.