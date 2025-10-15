The Milwaukee Brewers entered the MLB postseason as the No. 1 seed in the National League. However, after two games of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Brewers are in a 2-0 hole. The Brewers fell to the Dodgers on Tuesday, 5-1, as Yoshinobu Yamamoto dominated for LA in a complete game.

Now, the series shifts to Los Angeles for the next two games, meaning there is a chance the Brewers don't play another game in Milwaukee if things don't turn around.

In Game 1, Blake Snell threw eight shutout innings for the Dodgers, giving up just one hit with 10 strikeouts. In Game 2, Yamamoto gave up a lead-off home run to Jackson Chourio, but he finished the rest of the game without giving up another run.

Murphy admitted his team has been chasing to start the first two games.

“We chased way more than we've chased all year,” Murphy said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “We've been the best in baseball at not chasing. These pitchers brought out the worst in us.’’

Brewers star Christian Yelich kept it simple on Yamamoto's strong outing in Game 2: “He’s phenomenal.”

Article Continues Below

Milwaukee had just three hits in Game 2, with one of them coming in the first at-bat with Choriou's home run.

Still, Murphy is not counting this team out, and rightfully so.

You guys might have counted us out…this team has been counted out. It has fight left in them,” Murphy said after Game 2.

Game 3 is set for Thursday, with Game 4 on Friday. If the Brewers sneak out a win, Game 5 would be on Saturday before the series goes back to Milwaukee for the final two, if necessary.

It's a tall task for Milwaukee, but things can quickly change if this team can find a way to handle LA's dominant pitching, and only time will tell.