Brice Turang and the Milwaukee Brewers came agonizingly close in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Down 2–1 in the ninth inning, the stage was set for drama. With the bases loaded and two outs, Turang faced Dodgers closer Blake Treinen. On a 1–2 pitch, the ball ran inside, brushing near Turang’s body, but he instinctively backed away instead of letting it hit him. Moments later, he struck out, and the Brewers’ comeback bid fell just short.

In the postgame aftermath, Turang admitted he immediately knew what had happened. “I should’ve worn it,” he said. “As soon as I moved, I knew that was a mistake.” His candid reflection captured the sting of a missed opportunity for a Brewers team that battled every inning but couldn’t deliver the tying run when it mattered most.

Meanwhile, manager Pat Murphy backed his young infielder, calling it a reaction no player can fully control. “He competes the right way,” Murphy said. “That’s not on him. We had plenty of chances earlier.” Still, the moment stood out as the defining sequence in a tense Brewers-Dodgers showdown where every inch mattered and every decision carried weight.

From a broader view, Milwaukee’s frustration came not from lack of effort but from timing. The Brewers stranded nine runners and went 1-for-10 with men in scoring position. On the other side, the Dodgers made the most of their chances, led by Will Smith’s early RBI and Blake Snell’s dominant outing on the mound.

As the clubhouse settled, Brice Turang vowed to learn from the experience, knowing playoff baseball leaves no room for hesitation. “I’ll be ready next time,” he said. “You can’t hesitate in October.” His words echoed through a Brewers roster built on accountability and fight.

With the series shifting to Game 2, momentum now favors the Dodgers. Still, the Brewers enter determined to respond. After all, in the NLCS, one swing, or one bruise, can rewrite everything.

Can the Brewers turn heartbreak into a rally and swing the NLCS back in their favor?