The Milwaukee Brewers are sticking to their proven formula of adaptability and depth as they prepare for Game 1 of the NLCS vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers bullpen once again takes center stage, led by Aaron Ashby, who will open the series Monday night at American Family Field.

The Brewers’ decision highlights their trust in data-driven pitching management, a defining trait of their postseason identity. The club’s analytical staff emphasizes matchups and fresh arms, forcing opponents to constantly adjust with every inning.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale shared the early development on X (formerly known as Twitter), confirming Milwaukee’s unorthodox pitching approach for the series opener.

“LHP Aaron Ashby is the Brewers’ opener tonight in Game 1.”

The decision reflects the club’s confidence in its bullpen blueprint that carried them through a demanding five-game NLDS win over Chicago. Throughout that series, manager Pat Murphy’s staff executed a seamless mix of openers and relievers to neutralize opposing lineups. Now, the strategy continues on the biggest stage.

Ashby’s October work has been a blend of experience and endurance. He’s logged 4.2 postseason innings with four strikeouts and enters NLCS Game 1 following a strong regular season in which he went 5-2 with a 2.16 ERA. His task will be to set the tone before handing the ball to long reliever Quinn Priester, mirroring the same approach that proved successful earlier this postseason.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers pitching matchup brings its own intrigue, as Tyler Glasnow takes the mound for L.A. Milwaukee’s hitters, led by William Contreras and Jackson Chourio, will look to maintain the balanced offensive rhythm that defined their NLDS series win.

Momentum from their NLDS victory has energized the clubhouse. Players spoke about confidence and chemistry fueling this next step, emphasizing teamwork over individual stats as the Brewers chase another postseason statement.

For the Brewers, opening with Ashby isn’t just tactical — it’s symbolic of their season-long resilience. This team has thrived on versatility, turning adversity into opportunity. As the series begins, Milwaukee’s innovative reliance on its bullpen could once again be the difference between survival and celebration.