There is no telling the story of the Milwaukee Brewers without mentioning Bob Uecker. After his passing in January, the Brewers continue to keep his spirit alive in everything they do. As for Brewers manager Pat Murphy, he does it through ink.

On Friday, Murphy made a big reveal of a new tattoo featuring Uecker's uniform patch, per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. The work of art was done by Justin Gorelik of Scottsdale and Murphy made a special request.

“Let me flex before you take the pic,” he said.

Artwork done by Justin Gorelik of Scottsdale, via Racine. “Let me flex before you take the pic,” said Murph. pic.twitter.com/jR2Te96NVV — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) October 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

It is something of Murphy's own doing as the players have the uniform patch embroiled on their jerseys. Additionally, Murphy has a tattoo on his wrist with the numbers “3:19:10” which was his daughter's best time when she ran the Boston Marathon.

Pat Murphy has new ink since we saw him last. A tattoo of the Bob Uecker uniform patch on his left upper arm. Also one on his left wrist — “3:19.10,” which is daughter’s best time in the Boston Marathon. pic.twitter.com/t8fwvzT8uS — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) October 3, 2025

All the while, the Brewers are getting prepared to take on the Chicago Cubs in the NLDS. The first game is scheduled for Saturday at 1:00pm CST.

The Brewers captured the NL Central Divisional Title for the third straight year on September 21. They finished with a record of 97-65.

Bob Uecker will forever remain a beloved Brewer

Both as a player and as a broadcaster, Uecker had a passion for the game. He had done it all, not so much as a player, which he would comedically acknowledge. But he was a beloved broadcaster and personality.

His appearances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Mr. Belvidere, Major League, and the Miller Light commercials endeared him to millions. But it was with the Brewers where he cultivated a home having been the broadcaster from 1971 to 2024.

Along the way, generations of Brewers fans grew up listening to him and generations of players came to admire him as well.

In 2003, “Mr. Baseball” was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.