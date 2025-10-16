NLCS Game 3 is underway as the Los Angeles Dodgers are aiming to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. The Milwaukee Brewers are fighting to stay alive, and the score is currently 1-1 in the second inning.

Brewers' manager Pat Murphy is taking a lot of backlash for his decision to start Aaron Ashby as an opener. Ashby only managed to secure one out as he allowed one run off of two hits and one walk. The Brewers did avoid a disaster as they allowed just the one run, thanks to Jacob Misiorowski entering the contest.

Let's take a look at the backlash that Murphy received so far.

 

 

The Dodgers scored one run thanks to a Mookie Betts double. The Brewers did respond and scored off of Jake Bauers' single, scoring Caleb Durbin. The Brewers must keep scoring to put themselves in a position for Misiorowski not to feel too much pressure.

Here is what Murphy said about the 0-2 deficit.