NLCS Game 3 is underway as the Los Angeles Dodgers are aiming to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. The Milwaukee Brewers are fighting to stay alive, and the score is currently 1-1 in the second inning.

Brewers' manager Pat Murphy is taking a lot of backlash for his decision to start Aaron Ashby as an opener. Ashby only managed to secure one out as he allowed one run off of two hits and one walk. The Brewers did avoid a disaster as they allowed just the one run, thanks to Jacob Misiorowski entering the contest.

Let's take a look at the backlash that Murphy received so far.

Absolutely genius by the Brewers to use a reliever for the millionth time against the Dodgers to open the game and bring the rookie into the middle of the fire — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) October 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

If Pat Murphy is worried about the state of his bullpen why is he using bullpen pitchers to start games. — Wisconsin Family (@Wisconsin_fam) October 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Can’t believe they didn’t start Mis. Pat Murphy you are a great manager but seemed like that was an over managed moment. He’ll think about that one for a while. — luis hernandez (@luisxhernandez1) October 16, 2025

Not saying I know more about baseball than Pat Murphy, but why not just start Misiorowski if you’re going to him 4 batters in and now with 2 runners on base?? — Seth Wisner (@SethWisner) October 16, 2025

The Dodgers scored one run thanks to a Mookie Betts double. The Brewers did respond and scored off of Jake Bauers' single, scoring Caleb Durbin. The Brewers must keep scoring to put themselves in a position for Misiorowski not to feel too much pressure.

Here is what Murphy said about the 0-2 deficit.