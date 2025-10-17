The Milwaukee Brewers are down 0-3 in the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers after suffering a 3-1 Game 3 loss on Thursday night. With the club facing elimination, manager Pat Murphy announced Jose Quintana will get the start in Game 4.

Reports indicate that Quintana, who is 36 years old, will start for the Brewers on Friday, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. This will be Quintana's first start in the playoffs this year.

Quintana's last start was on September 14, in Milwaukee's 3-2 regular-season loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 2016 All-Star was placed on the IL shortly after that contest due to a calf strain. Since coming back from the injury, the Brewers have used Quintana as a relief pitcher throughout the postseason. That is, until now.

Jose Quintana has proven to be rather efficient throughout most of his career. The 2025 campaign was a solid one, as the 14-year pro served as a reliable option on the mound for the Brewers. In 131.2 innings pitched in the regular season, Quintana owned a 3.96 ERA and 1.291 WHIP while recording 89 strikeouts (third lowest in his career).

After entering the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the NL, the Brewers find themselves in a win-or-go-home situation against the Dodgers. Milwaukee has to string together four straight wins to advance to the World Series. The last time a team accomplished that goal was the 2004 Boston Red Sox, who went on to win the championship that year.

The possible comeback starts on Friday with the game beginning at 8:38 p.m. EST. It'll be a road game for the Brewers, as they'll face off against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.