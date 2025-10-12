The Milwaukee Brewers were able to get a big win against the Chicago Cubs to advance to the NLCS, and there were some key players who helped them. One of those players was William Contreras, who has played well during the postseason, but Yonder Alonso thinks that he could be the X-factor.

“This is a guy who I said reminds me of Ivan Rodriguez. He's the table-setter,” Alonso said on MLB Network. “I think going into this game, first inning, when they found out Pomeranz was gonna get the hill for them to start this game, he knew he needed to bridge him. Either bridge or big RBI, he was that guy. He had been struggling with the top of the zone fast ball, but he got one there. I think they were trying to go in the top of the zone on him, and he did not miss that, and it just felt like every time Contreras is in the middle of something, he’s doing his thing.

"This is a guy who reminds me of Iván Rodríguez. He's the table-setter." – @YonderalonsoU breaks down William Contreras' impact on this @Brewers team following his massive 1st inning homer in Game 5 pic.twitter.com/DhN92t3Sx9 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 12, 2025

Article Continues Below

“He’s hitting 300 in the postseason, but this is the stuff he does as well. This is a guy who has caught over 150 games. This guy has a broken finger, and he’s been playing every day. I just love everything this guy is doing. He’s very clutch. He loves to be in the middle of all the drama, and this is a guy that, for the whole remainder of the postseason, they’re gonna need a lot from him, and he is welcoming that party.”

Though Contreras was dealing with an injury coming into the NLDS, he vowed that he was playing no matter what, and he's been doing what he needs to do to help the team.

If they want to advance to the World Series, they'll have to get past the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Contreras will need to bring his best.