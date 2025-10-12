The Milwaukee Brewers are moving on to the Championship Series after eliminating the Chicago Cubs in the NLDS. Milwaukee bounced back from a disheartening loss in Game 4 to win the do-or-die Division Series finale. The team will now face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS beginning Monday.

YOUR MILWAUKEE BREWERS ARE HEADING TO THE NLCS ‼️‼️‼️#MagicBrew pic.twitter.com/SsaTYKZ19M — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Brewers tabbed Trevor Megill to start Game 5 Saturday. However, the All-Star closer exited after an 11-pitch first inning. Manager Pat Murphy turned to Jacob Misiorowski in the top of the second. The rookie phenom gave up a leadoff home run to Seiya Suzuki before locking in and tossing four strong innings.

The Brewers struck first in Game 5, taking a 1-0 lead on William Contreras’ solo home run in the first inning. The Cubs tied the score with Suzuki’s bomb but Milwaukee’s bullpen kept the team in check after the first frame.

Brewers' bullpen dominates Cubs in NLDS Game 5

Andrew Vaughn broke the tie with a fourth-inning homer to left field, putting Misiorowski inline for the second postseason win of his career. The Brewers’ first-year flamethrower retired the side in the fifth inning. Misiorowski reached triple digits on his fastball multiple times before retiring Matt Shaw on a liner to right.

Aaron Ashby and Chad Patrick teamed up to toss two scoreless innings before Abner Uribe took over. Brice Turang created a bit of breathing room with a 416-foot shot in the seventh, giving Milwaukee a 3-1 lead. Then Uribe shut down Chicago with two dominant innings. The righty reliever earned the save in the Brewers’ NLDS-clinching win.

Milwaukee is advancing to the Championship round on the strength of its pitching in Game 5. Five Brewers pitchers combined to allow one run on four hits and one walk with eight strikeouts in the winner-take-all finale.

The Brewers kept their magical season alive. The team advanced to the NLCS for the first time in seven years. It will be a rematch of the 2018 Championship Series when the Dodgers edged out Milwaukee 4-3.

Han wrote:

“Brilliantly managed and executed! What a resilient young team!”

Baron Corvo got emotional:

“I’m literally crying right now, the Brewers made me so happy”

Article Continues Below

Lance P was relieved:

“I just took a breath for the first time in 3 hours”

Mike added:

“Can’t wait to find my way over to cubs twitter tonight”

Juju commented:

“Imagine leaving a team that you manage to get eliminated by that same team in the postseason. Tough scene”

Buckets wrote:

“Craig Counsell legacy never recovering from this”

SeanG23 went negative:

“You will get smoked against dodgers. Enjoy this but that’s all you will enjoy”

https://twitter.com/person2250/status/1977205350282801397