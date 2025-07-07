The Milwaukee Brewers took two games from the Miami Marlins over Independence Day weekend to move to 50-40. With the National League Wild Card and Central Division open, Milwaukee is a legit contender. But that does not mean that they will be buyers at the deadline. The Brewers' big trade at the MLB Trade Deadline should involve shipping out starting pitcher Freddy Peralta.

The Brewers are not known to spend a lot of money in free agency. They traded Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles, let Willy Adames walk, and traded Devin Williams and Josh Hader, just to name a few. They have maintained playoff success despite all of those losses, and Peralta could be the next. He has a club option for 2026 and a part of a crowded starting rotation.

Peralta has been sensational for the Brewers this season, with an NL-best nine wins and a strong 2.91 ERA. With fewer sellers than ever at the trade deadline, Milwaukee could get a solid prospect haul for Peralta. They have seen firsthand how this type of trade can impact their team. Caleb Durbin, who came over in the Williams trade, is their everyday third baseman and has a .894 OPS in his last 21 games.

Despite Durbin's summer surge, the Brewers could still use help in the infield. Joey Ortiz, a pickup from the Burnes trade, has not been great this year. With Adames gone and Ortiz slumping, someone to play shortstop immediately could be the return for Peralta. They could also prioritize prospects and trust their development system like they have in the past.

A player-for-player swap at the MLB trade deadline is rare, but the Brewers are in a prime position to pull one off. Who could they link up with to pull it off before the July 31 cut-off?

The Brewers can make a unique trade involving Freddy Peralta

There may be no more desperate team in baseball right now than the New York Yankees. Not only have they lost 14 of their last 21 games, but they just lost Clarke Schmidt to Tommy John surgery. They desperately need a starting pitcher, especially if Luis Gil is not stretched out when he returns. Oswald Peraza could be the return piece, as he has an elite glove but has struggled at the plate. Because of Peralta's club option, he would be a perfect replacement for Schmidt.

The Brewers could take a flyer on Peraza, hoping to turn his offense around. But the Yankees would have to attach a mid-level prospect to pry Peralta away. Righty pitcher Cade Smith has been excellent in rookie ball to start his pro career and could be the piece that gets this deal done.

Another American League team looking for a pitcher is the Toronto Blue Jays. Even with Max Scherzer returning to the rotation and the team soaring to the AL East lead, they could pick up another arm. They have a lot of young defense-first players who are versatile. That is what the Brewers look for, so Will Wagner or Davis Schneider can come in to stabilize the infield.

Another reason that the Brewers should consider trading Peralta is the return of Brandon Woodruff. After nearly two years rehabbing from various injuries, Woodruff dominated the Marlins in his first start back. Woodruff has a mutual option, which both sides should pick up for 2026. That would make him a free agent at the same time as Peralta and Jose Quintana. Sending out one of those pieces for a player and a prospect would be smart business.

Don't be surprised if the Brewers buy at the trade deadline and keep Peralta. They have a strong core that could get hot in the postseason. But they are known to make trades at exactly the right time, and this is the time to move on from Peralta.