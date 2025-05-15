The Minnesota Twins won both of their games against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday in their doubleheader. The win was their 10th straight, vaulting Byron Buxton and Co. into Major League Baseball history. The team might be shopping Buxton on the trade market ahead of the deadline, but the Twins are enjoying a great stretch.

Minnesota's 8-6 win over the Orioles extended their winning to 10 games. With that win, they are the only team to go on 10-game winning streaks while starting under .500 in back-to-back seasons, according to OptaSTATS.

The achievement is a great moment for Carlos Correa, Buxton and the rest of Rocco Baldelli's team. The winning streak puts them right back into the playoff picture in the American League. However, they still have work to do if they want to make noise in the AL Central. The Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians, and Kansas City Royals all made the postseason last year and find themselve fighting for the top spot.

While Twins might not be on the same level as their division rivals, they are riding the most momentum in the league. Minnesota desperately needed things to start going right for them. The team's inconsistencies were a major mark against them in a year where they wanted to contend. Now, though, Correa and Buxton are engaged and are fueling the team's offense.

While the stars on their roster lead the way, the Twins have uncovered a few gems along the way. One of them is Trevor Larnach, who had hits in both of Minnesota's wins on Wednesday.

Larnach and other Twins have stepped up alongside the team's top talent and appear ready to take the next step. While such a long winning streak can't continue for much longer, it gives them confidence. They will need it, too.

Minnesota's next three series are against the Milwaukee Brewers, Royals, and Guardians. If Baldelli's team can maintain their winning streak across all three series, they will be near the top of their division by the time they are over. However, he just hopes his team can hang with some of the league's contenders.