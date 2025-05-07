The Miami Marlins were able to get a 5-4 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 6 after a walk-off hit from Jesus Sanchez. That was the Marlins' first win against the Dodgers this season, and despite a solid performance from Shohei Ohtani, they were able to overcome.

Right-hander Cal Quantrill had his best game since joining the Marlins and held the Dodgers to one run over five innings. They took an early lead at the bottom of the fifth when Liam Hicks hit a two-home run to give the team a 2-1 lead. They didn't have that lead for long, as Ohtani hit a solo shot that tied the game.

Freddie Freeman then hit a home run of his own and gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. That homer gave Freeman his 42nd against the Marlins, and he surpassed Ryan Howard and Ryan Zimmerman for the most all-time by a single player. That didn't bother the Marlins, and in the bottom half of the sixth, Connor Norby and Dane Myers drove in a run to retake the lead.

Fast forward to the bottom of the 10th, and the Marlins had the bases loaded with no outs. The Dodgers showed a five-man infield, and he launched the game-winning hit.

“The first point, I'm just trying to be on time with the fastball, because I don't like the fastball to beat me a lot,” Sanchez said after the game. “And I try to make the adjustment about being on time with the fastball. I know if I’m on time with the fastball, I'm going to be good with the breaking ball.

“With five infielders, I just focused on making contact.”

With the win, the Marlins are now 14-21 and are still in last place in the NL East. They're not having the season that they want so far this season, but with a win like that, it could build momentum throughout the year.