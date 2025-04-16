Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa left Tuesday's 6-3 win over the New York Mets in the fifth inning due to left wrist soreness, and he is expected to undergo an MRI. Correa fouled off a pitch from Mets pitcher Tylor Megill and then shook his left hand before he was checked out by a trainer and replaced by Brooks Lee. Luckily, Correa calmed some concerns with his wrist, saying it is something he has been mindful of since spring training.

“The wrist is something I've been working on since spring,” Carlos Correa said, via ESPN. “Just strengthening it, and I just felt a tweak on the swing and miss, and then when I hit the foul ball, I felt pain in the area. But [I'll] get it checked out, get an MRI tomorrow. It shouldn't be anything too serious.”

Correa is off to a slow start in the 2025 MLB season, batting .164 with a .227 on-base percentage. The Twins have a lot of talent, but they have star-level players who have struggled with injuries in the past, hampering the team's performance. Correa is among that group that includes players like Byron Buxton and Royce Lewis.

In the past, the concern for Correa has been his foot. If the wrist issue is not something serious, it could be viewed as a positive sign for the Twins. Hopefully, the MRI does not reveal any serious issues.

Either way, the Twins need Correa to turn around his early-season struggles. He performed well in 2024, but played in just 86 games. In 2023, Correa played in 135 games, but struggled when it came to on-field performance. Minnesota needs him to perform like the star player he has been known to be since he came up with the Houston Astros.

It will be worth monitoring reports to see if Correa will miss any time moving forward. It would be a tough break to lose him with Pablo Lopez already out.