The Minnesota Twins have only lost four games in the month of May entering Saturday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Their 13-game winning streak included 10-straight in Minnesota, the longest string of victories at their home park.

Second baseman Kody Clemens is a big part of the team's turnaround, and he delivered once again on Saturday with a big swing against Michael Wacha.

Clemens led off the bottom of the sixth inning against Wacha and hit a 374-foot solo home run to tie the game. That hit extended his newest streak to five games.

Kody Clemens ties the game up for the @Twins with a TOWERING blast to right! pic.twitter.com/Y4hp1PUh0Z — MLB (@MLB) May 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Twins went on to win via walk-off for the second straight day. Shortstop Brooks Lee had a two-out RBI single in the ninth on Saturday to give the Twins a 5-4 win over their AL Central Division rivals.

Manager Rocco Baldelli's second baseman Clemens has been playing well and has been a great addition so far. Clemens' on-base streak sits at nine games. His clutch hitting has sealed some big wins for the Twins as well. He might not be the biggest star on the team, but Clemens is producing in his role.

Baldelli and Minnesota traded for Clemens from the Philadelphia Phillies late last month. Since arriving, the fourth-year player has settled in nicely and is appreciative of his new surroundings.

“It's been awesome,” Clemens said. “The stress and worry-ness is gone. Coming over here, just trying to feel out the personalities of the clubhouse and the staff and trying to figure out where I'd fit was kind of the beginning. Obviously, I got some consistent playing time and finally got on time with my swing. It's been a blessing.”

The emergence of another consistent bat is just what Baldelli needed. The Twins are in the middle of one of their healthiest seasons in recent memory. Both Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa have played in a majority of the team's games.

However, both Twins stars been out with injuries and Buxton missed the game with the Royals. Correa returned from the injured list on Friday and homered in his first at-bat. On Saturday, he pinch hit in the ninth inning and scored the winning run after walking to lead off the frame.

Minnesota was below .500 and was an afterthought in the Central just a month ago. Now, the Twins sit just a handful of games behind the Detroit Tigers for the lead and are atop the Wild Card standings in the AL.

Baldelli's team will go as far as the stars take them, but role players will have to step up along the way. If Minnesota can rely on a consistent swing from Clemens, they could ride their momentum for the rest of the season.