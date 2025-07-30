The Minnesota Twins entered Tuesday night's game against the Boston Red Sox optimistic. However, Twins shortstop Carlos Correa left the game with injury. Minnesota starter Pierson Ohl made his Major League Baseball debut against Boston and almost found himself in early trouble. Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu almost tagged him for a solo shot if not for Harrison Bader.

The veteran outfielder made a highlight play when he jumped up to rob Abreu of a home run. Bader ranged straight back to the wall in center field and got just high enough to snag the fly ball before it left the field. The play kept the score 0-0 and kept Ohl's rap sheet clean.

Bader's robbery prevented the Red Sox offense from getting going early in the game. However, Boston, got to the rookie pitcher and scored four runs in the next inning. While Ohl was had later on in the game, he has Bader to thank for an acrobatic grab.

Minnesota has been trying to get back on track amid trade rumors surrounding the team. The Twins traded starting pitcher Chris Paddack to the Detroit Tigers to kick of their MLB trade deadline. Bader is on the list of names in the rumor mills. The veteran is on the wrong side of 30, but contenders are interested in adding him.

For now, Bader has been making plays for the Twins throughout the regular season. His does not rob nearly as many home runs as the top outfielders in the game, but Ohl tipped his cap to his teammate on Tuesday.

The game is an important one for both teams as they try to find their way back into competition in their division. Each squad has their sights set on a American League wild card spot. They do not compete in the same division, but every game counts for both teams, making Bader's play all the more important and impressive.

