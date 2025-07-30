The Minnesota Twins took the first game of a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox on Monday. With their playoff odds dwindling, they were looking for a big win on Tuesday. But a mid-game lineup change closed those odds significantly. Twins shortstop Carlos Correa left the game Tuesday because he was feeling lightheaded, per multiple reports.

“Carlos Correa exits the game 1 1/2 innings after the trainer came out to check on him,” Dan Haynes of The Athletic reported.

Rocco Baldelli just did a live dugout interview right after subbing Carlos Correa out for Brooks Lee and talked us through why the move was being made. Imagine if we got this kind of instant strategy insight every time a manager made a bold move.#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/wh4JtrCG7W — Talkin' Twins (@TalkinTwins) July 30, 2025

The Twins' broadcast caught up with manager Rocco Baldelli as the change was being made. “Carlos was feeling a little lightheaded out there, it did not go away, so we're gonna get him out of the game. Didn't really have a choice on that.”