The Minnesota Twins took the first game of a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox on Monday. With their playoff odds dwindling, they were looking for a big win on Tuesday. But a mid-game lineup change closed those odds significantly. Twins shortstop Carlos Correa left the game Tuesday because he was feeling lightheaded, per multiple reports.

“Carlos Correa exits the game 1 1/2 innings after the trainer came out to check on him,” Dan Haynes of The Athletic reported.

The Twins' broadcast caught up with manager Rocco Baldelli as the change was being made. “Carlos was feeling a little lightheaded out there, it did not go away, so we're gonna get him out of the game. Didn't really have a choice on that.”

