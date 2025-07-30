The MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching, and the baseball world is zeroing in on a few teams who could potentially be sellers and send some of their top players to contenders. The Minnesota Twins are one of those teams, with a plethora of players dealing with trade rumors all around them.

Of course, being under that kind of microscope also means that everyone will be hyper focused on everything happening with the team. There was no better example of that than on Tuesday night, when a bullpen hug from Jhoan Duran went viral and got everyone talking.

Jhoan Duran was seen on the broadcast getting a hug and leaving the bullpen 👀 pic.twitter.com/nFw7DH4DAZ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 30, 2025

During the third inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox, the Minnesota closer made his usual arrival to the bullpen and shared a hug with catcher Frank Nigro before then disappearing. Some people took this as Duran hugging his teammates and leaving the bullpen as if he was just traded, and rumors started flying on social media.

However, nothing came of the moment, and Duran is still a Twin — for now. A Minnesota source confirmed that a trade had not been made, via Dan Hayes of The Athletic.

“He hugged Frank — like he always does,” the source said, per Hayes.

Still, even though a deal may not be done just yet, it would not be a surprise if Duran does end up being dealt before Thursday's trade deadline. The Twins are stuck at 51-55 on the season and are falling out of the playoff race, and a return of young prospects for Duran could end up being very valuable for them.

The Twins already made on trade this week before the deadline, sending starting pitcher Chris Paddack to the Detroit Tigers.

Bullpen help is always at a premium in the playoffs, especially if a contending team has a chance to get its hands on a solid closer. This season, the right-hander has 16 saves in 49 total appearances with a rock-solid 2.01 ERA. With a lot of the top teams in the league looking for closer help, Duran is a very valuable piece on the market.

For now, though, he is still in the Twin Cities, no matter what it looked like during Tuesday's game.