Fenway Park holds a special place in Roger Clemens' heart, as it is where he started his legendary MLB career. He has now experienced another unforgettable memory in one of sports' most iconic stadiums. The seven-time Cy Young Award winner got to watch his son, new Minnesota Twins utility man Kody Clemens, smash a clutch home run versus the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old, who was traded to the Twins from the Philadelphia Phillies last week, hit a two-run, 398-foot shot with two outs in the sixth inning to put his team on top 3-1. His father erupted in glee, celebrating the moment with his family. Clemens makes his first game in Fenway Park count. Moreover, he can now share in the electricity his dad experienced while serving as the Sox's ace for more than a decade.

Sometimes, the game becomes a supporting cast member to the magical atmosphere. Judging by Roger Clemens' reaction, this is indeed one of those occasions. Win or lose, he will go home happy after seeing his son leave his own mark in one of Boston's most important landmarks. Obviously, though a W would make this day much sweeter.

What a moment 😮 Kody Clemens homers in his first game at Fenway Park … of course Roger Clemens was there to go crazy for it! pic.twitter.com/QWGhEExl36 — MLB (@MLB) May 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Twins have struggled early in 2025

Minnesota held a 4-1 lead before rain paused the game for more than an hour. The Red Sox came out of the break hot, scoring twice to pull within one run– Jarren Duran hit an RBI Triple and Rafael Devers singled him home. At time of print, the score is 4-3 in the ninth inning. Perhaps Kody Clemens will get the chance to clinch the victory for the Twins.

He entered the day with just one hit in 14 at-bats this season. This home run, boosted by his family's presence and reaction, could be the spark he needs. Minnesota is desperate for any jolt it can get, considering it owns a 13-20 record and is already eight games out of first place in the American League Central.

A rancid rally sausage helped propel the Twins out of a slump last year, at least temporarily. “Rocket” Roger Clemens would be a far less nauseating and much cooler source of motivation this season.