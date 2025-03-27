Top 50 lists are a common thing within the sports world, but it is particularly fascinating in baseball. MLB has been around longer than any other American professional sport. The amount of time the sport has been around makes the amount of players to choose from expansive. These 50 players are truly the best of the best, those who mastered the sport at the highest level. This list is full of diverse and special talents that left their mark on the sport forever. This listed is updated as of Opening Day 2025.

50. Chipper Jones

Stats: 85.3 WAR, .303 AVG, .930 OPS, 2,726 H, 468 HR, 1,623 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 1, All-Star x 8, Silver Slugger x 2, World Series x 1

Chipper Jones is an Atlanta Braves legend and one of the best players in the 21st Century. Throughout his 18 seasons in the MLB, Jones was consistently one of the best hitters in the league. He was a great player, and he certainly earned a spot on this list. Modern day players sometimes don't get the respect they deserve in these lists, but a player like Jones was thriving despite the sport evolving and improving around him.

49. Adrian Beltre

Stats: 93.7 WAR, .286 AVG, .819 OPS, 3,166 H, 477 HR, 1,707 RBI

Accolades: All-Star x 4, Silver Slugger x 4, Gold Gloves x 5

Beltre combined great hitting with brilliant defense over a 21-year career. He was a good player for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners, but he had a career resurgence in his 30s when he signed with the Texas Rangers as a free agent in 2011. He had an .865 OPS over his final eight seasons with the Rangers. Beltre was just rewarded with a spot in the most recent class of the Baseball Hall of Fame for his spectacular career.

48. Christy Mathewson

Stats: 106.5 WAR, 373 W, 2.13 ERA, 1.058 WHIP, 2,507 SO

Accolades: World Series x 1

Mathewson is the first pitcher on this list and a very deserving one. He was a pitcher for 17 seasons in the MLB, most of which were played with the New York Giants. Mathewson was a pioneer at the pitching position. He was a rookie in 1900, and he brought in the century by being one of the best pitchers and players in MLB history.

47. Al Kaline

Stats: 92.8 WAR, .297 AVG, .855 OPS, 3,007 H, 399 HR, 1,582 RBI

Accolades: All-Star x 18, Gold Glove x 10, World Series x 1

Al Kaline is one of the greatest defensive outfielders in history and a good hitter too. He was in the MLB for 22 seasons and all of them were spent in Detroit. He made a name for himself on the defensive end by winning 10 Gold Gloves, but he was a good enough hitter that he also won a batting title.

46. Miguel Cabrera

Stats: .306 AVG, .901 OPS, 3,174 H, 511 HR, 1,881 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 2, All-Star x 12, Silver Slugger x 7, World Series x 1

Miguel Cabrera is one of the greatest players of the modern era. He was an incredible hitter and hit for both power and average. During his 21-year career, he went through many changes as a player. He began his career in Florida before joining the Detroit Tigers, where he found the majority of his success before retiring at the end of the 2023 season.

45. Wade Boggs

Stats: 91.4 WAR, .328 AVG, .858 OPS, 3,010 H, 1,014 RBI

Accolades: All-Star x 12, Silver Slugger x 8, Gold Glove x 2, World Series x 1

Wade Boggs is an NL East legend. Boggs spent 18 years in the MLB, 11 with the Boston Red Sox, five with the New York Yankees, and two with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. He won a championship with the Yankees in his last All-Star season.

44. Rod Carew

Stats: 81.2 WAR, .328 AVG, .822 OPS, 3,053 H, 1,015 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 1, ROTY x 1, All-Star x 18

Rod Carew spent 19 seasons in the MLB, and he made the All-Star game in all but his last season. He was one of the greatest contact hitters in baseball history, topping out in his MVP season with a .388 batting average. Carew also had a 15 year stretch where he never dropped below .300, which is one of the best stretches of consistency in MLB history.

43. Yogi Berra

Stats: 59.5 WAR, .285 AVG, .830 OPS, 358 HR, 1,430 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 3, All-Star x 18, World Series x 10

Yogi Berra is one of the greatest winners in the history of the MLB. Yogi has the most rings of any player in the history of the sport and he was one of the best players throughout the Yankees dynasty. The Yankees are the most storied franchise in baseball history, and Berra is a standout player from the organizations. His Yogi-isms helped him become a legend, but it was his on field play that earned him a spot on this list.

42. Tony Gwynn

Stats: 69.2 WAR, .338 AVG, ,847 OPS, 3,141 H, 1,138 RBI

Accolades: All-Star x 15, Silver Slugger x 7, Gold Glove x 5

Tony Gwynn put San Diego on the map of the baseball world in the late 80s and early 90s when he proved himself to be one of the most prolific hitters of his era. In 1994, Gwynn hit an incredible .394 average and probably deserved to be more involved in the MVP conversation.

Gwynn was a collegiate two-sport athletic. He had more assists in basketball (590) at San Diego State University than he had strikeouts (434) during his entire MLB career. That proves his athletic prowess, but it more so shows just how special he was on the diamond.

41. Willie McCovey

Stats: 64.5 WAR, .270 AVG, .889 OPS, 521 HR, 1,555 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 1, ROTY x 1, All-Star x 6

Willie McCovey had one of the highest slugging peaks in MLB history. He might not have the longevity as a star as some of the previous entrants on list, but his insane power streak from 1965 to 1971 is hardly matched by any other players in the history of the sport.

40. Tom Seaver

Stats: 109.9 WAR, 311 W, 2.86 ERA, 1.121 WHIP, 3,640 SO

Accolades: Cy Young x 3, ROTY x 1, All-Star x 12, World Series x 1

Tom Seaver is one of the best players in New York Mets' history. Seaver spent his first 11 seasons with the Mets, where he received the majority of his accolades. He was also the ace of the World Series winning team in 1969.

39. Mel Ott

Stats: 110.8 WAR, .304 AVG, .947 OPS, 2,876 H, 511 HR, 1,860 RBI

Accolades: All-Star x 12, World Series x 1

Mel Ott was a legend for the New York Giants from 1926 to 1947. 22 seasons with one team is impressive, more so when you consider that he became coach in 1942. He was the first player to ever be a team's manager and make the All-Star team as a player in the same season.

38. Reggie Jackson

Stats: 73.9 WAR, .262 AVG, .846 OPS, 2,584 H, 563 HR, 1,702 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 1, All-Star x 14, Silver Slugger x 2, World Series x 5

Reggie Jackson is one of the most electric and entertaining players in baseball history. Jackson played with verve as a base runner and power as a hitter. He was the rare combination of power and speed that made him the star of the MLB in the 1970s. He stepped his game up when it mattered most, too, evidenced by his “Mr. October” nickname. Jackson and Corey Seager are the only two players to win World Series MVP honors on different teams.

37. Roger Clemens

Stats: 139.2 WAR, 354 W, 3.12 ERA, 1.173 WHIP, 4,672 SO

Accolades: MVP x 1, Cy Young x 7, All-Star x 11, World Series x 2

Clemens is a controversial inclusion on this due to his steroid use, and he won't be the last controversial one. However, his prowess as a pitcher goes well beyond his use of steroids and that should not be overlooked. One of the most dominating pitchers in the history of the sport, hitters truly feared facing him. Being in the steroid era, Clemens was pitching against steroid users, too.

36. Carl Yastrzemski

Stats: 96.5 WAR, .285 AVG, .841 OPS, 3,419 H, 452 HR, 1,844 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 1, All-Star x 18, Gold Glove x 7

Carl Yastrzemski played 23 seasons in the MLB, all of which were spent in Boston with Red Sox. He is most known for hitting one of the greatest home runs in Red Sox history, but he had an excellent playing career outside of that as well. He was a great hitter and fielder throughout his tenure.

35. Mariano Rivera

Stats: 2.21 ERA, 1.000 WHIP, 1,173 SO, 652 SV

Accolades: WS MVP x 1, All-Star x 13, World Series x 5

It is very hard to rank a reliever on a list like this, but Mariano Rivera is the greatest closer to ever do it. More men have walked on the moon than have got a hit on Rivera in the World Series and that's because of how deadly he is. When Enter Sandman played over the loudspeaker and Mo left the bullpen, the opposing team shuddered. Rivera popularized the cutter.

34. Ernie Banks

Stats: 67.7 WAR, .274 AVG, .830 OPS, 2,583 H, 512 HR, 1,636 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 2, All-Star x 14, Gold Glove

Ernie Banks is one of the best infielders ever and so much of his appeal was due to his infectious attitude. He loved the game more than anything, famously saying “let's play two” before every game. This love allowed him to be one of the best of his era and a Chicago Cubs legend.

33. Sandy Koufax

Stats: 48.9 WAR, 2.76 ERA, 1.106 WHIP, 2,396 SO

Accolades: MVP x 1, Cy Young x 3, WS MVP x 2, World Series x 3

Sandy Koufax had a very short but very prolific career in the MLB. He spent 12 seasons in the MLB, all of which with the Dodgers. The team moved from Brooklyn to LA during between his third and fourth season. This did wonders for his career as he became one of the best pitchers in the league in LA.

32. Pedro Martinez

Stats: 83.9 WAR, 219 W, 2,93 ERA, 1.054 WHIP, 3,154 SO

Accolades: Cy Young x 3, All-Star x 8, World Series x 1

Pedro Martinez is one of the greatest pitchers ever. He played all over the league, but his greatest success was found in Boston. He was instrumental to their Bambino Curse breaking World Series run in 2004 and he proved to be one of the greatest pitchers in Boston's history.

31. Steve Carlton

Stats: 90.2 WAR, 329 W, 3,22 ERA, 1.247 WHIP, 4,136 SO

Accolades: Cy Young x 4, All-Star x 10, Gold Glove x 1, World Series x 2

Steve Carlton is one of the most underrated pitchers of all time. He played 24 seasons in the MLB, most of which were with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Philadelphia Phillies. He was a smooth and composed southpaw who played with a smooth curve and learned to adjust his game as he got older. His longevity and consistency makes him a worthy member of this list.

30. Greg Maddux

Stats: 106.6 WAR, 355 W, 3.16 ERA, 1.143 WHIP, 3,371 SO

Accolades: Cy Young x 4, All-Star x 8, Gold Glove x 18, World Series x 1

Greg Maddux pitched for 23 years in the MLB and he was always a master of painting the black. His control was unmatched, and he had impeccable command. He was part of the three-headed monster of the Atlanta Braves' rotation, and he was the best of the three.

29. Mike Schmidt

Stats: 106.9 WAR, .267 AVG, .908 OPS, 548 HR, 1,595 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 3, All-Star x 12, Silver Slugger x 6, Gold Glove x 10, WS MVP, World Series x 1

Mike Schmidt is one of the best five tool players ever. He could defend, hit for power, hit for average, run, and throw. Schmidt spent 18 seasons in the MLB, all in Philadelphia. He was the MVP and World Series MVP in the same season, which is an incredible accomplishment.

28. Cy Young

Stats: 163.6 WAR, 511 W, 2.63 ERA, 1.130 WHIP, 2,803 SO

Accolades: World Series x 1

Cy Young was so great as a pitcher that they named the greatest pitcher award after him. He pioneered the sport in a way that was hardly seen from his era. It can be difficult to rank players of his age, but Cy Young stands the test of time as one of the best ever. His legacy will live forever due to his namesake being on baseball's most prestigious pitching award.

27. Johnny Bench

Stats: 75.1 WAR, .267 AVG, .817 OPS, 389 HR, 1,376 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 2, ROTY x 1, All-Star x 14, Gold Glove x 10, WS MVP, World Series x 2

Bench is one of the best catchers in the history of baseball. He was an excellent defender, leading to his 10 Gold Gloves. His 17 seasons in Cincinnati were filled with winning and he ended up leading the Reds to two World Series Championships.

26. Joe Morgan

Stats: 110.4 WAR, .271 AVG, .819 OPS, 2,517 H, 268 HR, 1,133 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 2, All-Star x 10, Silver Slugger x 1, Gold Glove x 5, World Series x 2

Johnny Bench's teammate Joe Morgan was equally as responsible for the Reds' two championships. The second baseman was speedy, but he had the power to spite his small frame. He was an excellent slugger, base-runner, and fielder.

25. Pete Rose

Stats: 79.6 WAR, .303 AVG, .784 OPS, 4,256 H, 1,314 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 1, ROTY x 1, All-Star x 17, Silver Slugger x 1, Gold Glove x 2, WS MVP x 1, World Series x 3

Pete Rose is one of the greatest hitters ever. His lack of Hall of Fame status – due to gambling – does not take away from what he did on the diamond. He played 24 seasons in the MLB, and he was one of the most prolific hitters of his era and also an incredible winner. Rose deserves to be in Cooperstown, but at least he has a top 25 spot among the greatest MLB players ever.

24. Roberto Clemente

Stats: 94.8 WAR, .317 AVG, .834 OPS, 3,000 H, 1,305 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 1, All-Star x 15, WS MVP, World Series x 2

Roberto Clemente was one of the greatest ambassadors for the game ever. Hailing from Puerto Rico, Clemente left an indelible stamp on the game that would help grow it into the international powerhouse it is today. He was one of the greatest players of his time and it showed both on and off the field.

23. Stan Musial

Stats: 128.3 WAR, .331 AVG, ,976 OPS, 3,630 H, 475 HR, 1,951 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 3, All-Star x 24, World Series x 3

Musial is one of the greatest and most consistent hitters. He was an All-Star almost every season of his career and he has one of the highest career batting averages ever. He played with the St. Louis Cardinals his entire career and he was a winner throughout his whole tenure.

22. Frank Robinson

Stats: 107.2 WAR, .294 AVG, ,926 OPS, 2,943 H, 586 HR, 1,812 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 2, ROTY x 1, All-Star x 14, Gold Glove x 1, WS MVP x 1, World Series x 2

Frank Robinson was one of first African American baseball players in the MLB and he went on to be the first black manager in the MLB too. He played for 21 seasons, and he was a prolific player on both offense and defense. He was one of the best hitters of his time.

21. Ichiro Suzuki

Stats: 60 WAR, .311 AVG, .757 OPS, 3,089 H, 780 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 1, ROTY x 1, All-Star x 10, Silver Slugger x 2

Ichiro is one of the greatest hitters ever. His longevity was limited by coming into the league older than most, but he made up for it by being an incredible hitter. In Seattle, he was the MVP of the record-holding 116-win team in 2001 and he was one of the most consistent hitters in the MLB throughout his career. Suzuki was known for his unique, softball life swing. Had Suzuki not played in Japan from 1992 to 2000, there is no telling how high he could have ranked on this list.

20. Randy Johnson

Stats: 101.1 WAR, 303 W, 3.29 ERA, 1.171 WHIP, 4,875 SO

Accolades: Cy Young x 5, All-Star x 10, WS MVP, World Series x 1

Randy Johnson played for 22 seasons in the MLB, playing for multiple teams, but he was a winner everywhere he went. In Seattle, he won, and that continued in Arizona and New York too. He was a great pitcher and a true ace. The 6'10 Big Unit was scary for any opposing player to step into the box against. His pure velocity was unmatched.

19. Albert Pujols

Stats: .296 AVG, .918 OPS, 3,384 H, 703 HR, 2,218 RBIs

Accolades: MVP x 3, ROTY x 1, All-Star x 10, Silver Slugger x 6, Gold Glove x 2, World Series x 2

Albert Pujols is one of the greatest sluggers of the 21st Century. His power was immense, and it allowed him to become one of the best hitters in the league. He was the best player on the St. Louis Cardinals teams that won the World Series, and he has had a long, fruitful career. He's also the most recent member of the 700-homer club.

18. Jackie Robinson

Stats: 61.7 WAR, .311 AVG, .883 OPS, 734 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 1, ROTY x 1, All-Star x 6, World Series x 1

Jackie Robinson is remembered mostly for his effect on the baseball world off the field, but he is not talked about enough as an amazing player in his own right. He was a great hitter and base runner. He was the best player on the 1955 World Series champs and that's not even mentioning his impact off the field.

17. George Brett

Stats: 88.6 WAR, .305 AVG, .857 OPS, 3,154 H, 317 HR, 1,596 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 1, All-Star x 13, Gold Glove x 1, Silver Slugger x 3, World Series x 1

George Brett is underrated in discussions of the greatest hitters of all time. For almost his entire career in Kansas City, he hit above .300. During his MVP season, he hit .390 and was an incredible RBI hitter. He lead the Royals to a World Series in 1985.

16. Alex Rodriguez

Stats: 117.5 WAR, .295 AVG, .930 OPS, 3,115 H, 696 HR, 2,086 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 3, All-Star x 14, Silver Slugger x 10, Gold Glove x 2, World Series

Alex Rodriguez is another controversial addition to list due to his use of PED's. However, Rodriguez was an outstanding hitter either way. He won in multiple ways throughout his career. A-Rod could hit for power and average. He was the best player on a championship team.

15. Lou Gehrig

Stats: 114.1 WAR, .340 AVG, 1.080 OPS, 2,721 H, 493 HR, 1,995 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 2, All-Star x 7, World Series x 6

Lou Gehrig was one of the greatest hitters of his time. His 17 seasons in the MLB were marked by impressive numbers with both average and power. He won a lot too, evidenced by six World Series with the Yankees. His tenure was an impressive one and he was one of the greatest winners ever.

14. Cal Ripken Jr.

Stats: 95.9 WAR, .276 AVG, .788 OPS, 3,184 H, 431 HR, 1,695 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 2, ROTY x 1, All-Star x 19, Silver Slugger x 8, Gold Glove x 2, World Series x 1

Cal Ripken Jr is most noted for his impeccable longevity. He has the longest consecutive game streak in MLB history. Ripken's Iron Man streak lasted 2,632 games. Ripken was also an amazing fielder and defender, making a mark on the league on both ends. He was the best player on the 1983 championship team.

13. Ty Cobb

Stats: 151 WAR, .366 AVG, .944 OPS, 4,189 H, 1,944 RBI, 897 SB

Accolades: MVP x 1

Ty Cobb has some of the most unfathomable hitting stats imaginable. 151 WAR and .366 AVG are almost unheard of. He is still one of the greatest hitters to ever play. Opposing pitchers were scared to ever throw to him and it often lead to walks or getting hit by pitches.

12. Hank Aaron

Stats: 143.1 WAR, .305 AVG, .928 OPS, 3,771 H, 755 HR, 2,297 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 1, All-Star x 25, Gold Glove x 3, World Series x 1

Hank Aaron is one of the best power hitters ever. They have even named the best hitter award after him. He hit for both power and average and he even broke the home run record in his tenure. He was one of the best players of his era.

11. Rickey Henderson

Stats: 111.2 WAR, .279 AVG, .820 OPS, 1,115 RBI, 1,406 SB

Accolades: MVP x 1, All-Star x 10, Gold Glove x 1, Silver Slugger x 3, World Series x 2

Henderson played 25 seasons in the MLB and was always among the top of the league in terms of offensive players. He was one of, if not the, greatest baserunner in history. Henderson ended his career with 1,406 stolen bases, and he ran very well after his hits too. He was also an impeccable hitter and a great, winning player.

10. Mike Trout

Stats: .301 AVG, .994 OPS, 368 HR, 940 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 3, ROTY x 1, All-Star x 11, Silver Slugger x 8

Mike Trout is the youngest player on this list, and he still has plenty of latitude to rise as his career continues, but he has already proven himself worthy of the top 10. He is one of the purest examples of a five-tool player in baseball and his career continues to be more and more impressive as long as he can avoid spending excessive time on the injured list going forward. Injuries have slowed down Trout's momentum, but the start of his career was up there with the best of the best.

9. Mickey Mantle

Stats: 110.2 WAR, .298 AVG, .977 OPS, 536 HR, 1,509 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 3, All-Star x 20, Gold Glove x 1, World Series x 7

Mickey Mantle is the first of three Yankees' legend to litter this top 10. One of the greatest hitters and winners in history, he helped lead the Yankees to seven World Series titles. His power is what made him known, but he could truly do it all.

8. Joe DiMaggio

Stats: 79.1 WAR, .325 AVG, .977 OPS, 361 HR, 1,537 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 3, All-Star x 13, World Series x 9

Another Yankees star, DiMaggio is most famous for his hit streak record. He was an incredible contact hitter, seeing the ball like almost no one else. He was near perfect at putting bat to ball and his career average of .325 shows that. Nine rings are also the second most for any player in MLB history.

7. Bob Gibson

Stats: 89.1 WAR, 251 W, 2.91 ERA, 1.188 WHIP, 3,117 SO

Accolades: MVP x 1, Cy Young x 2, All-Star x 9, Gold Glove x 9, WS MVP x 2, World Series x 2

Bob Gibson is maybe the most underrated athlete of all time. He threw like no one else in before or since and it is a testament to his athleticism. Gibson was a nightmare for opposing hitters to face, and he struck them out with ruthless efficiency. He was the best pitcher of his time and one of the best overall players ever.

6. Walter Johnson

Stats: 165.1 WAR, 417 W, 2.17 ERA, 1.061 WHIP, 3,509 SO

Accolades: MVP x 2, All-time MLB leader in shutouts (110)

Walter Johnson, at least as far as this list is concerned, is the greatest pitcher in the history of MLB. Johnson was a bulldog on the mound who played with incredible fire and passion. He threw gas for his whole career, and he refused to ever give in or give up. His second MVP in 1924 at the age of 38 led the Washington Senators to the AL pennant, and then Johnson earned the win in Game 7 pitching four innings of relief on just one day of rest to lead the Senators to their only title before moving to Minnesota.

5. Ken Griffey Jr.

Stats: 83.8 WAR, .284 AVG, .907 OPS, 2,781 H, 630 HR, 1,836 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 1, All-Star x 13, Gold Glove x 10, Silver Slugger x 7

The Kid, as he was known, changed baseball forever. He played with a swagger and power the sport had never seen before. Griffey was one of the greatest hitters ever. He could hit for average and for power, and he has the prettiest swing in the history of the sport. Griffey is also one of the best defensive center fielders ever, right up there with Willie Mays. He was the first player to be unanimously elected to the Hall of Fame. Griffey was an incredible ambassador for the sport and remains that to this day.

4. Willie Mays

Stats: 156.1 WAR, .302 AVG, .941 OPS, 3,293 H, 660 HR, 1,903 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 2, ROTY x 1, All-Star x 24, Gold Glove x 12, World Series x 1

Mays is one of the greatest center fielders ever. Defensively, he is perhaps the best. His ground coverage as a center fielder was amazing and he could hit too. He hit well too. His WAR and OPS are both testaments to that. Pitchers were scared to pitch to him, and hitters were scared to hit towards him.

3. Ted Williams

Stats: 121.9 WAR, .344 AVG, 1.116 OPS, 2,654 H, 521 HR, 1,839 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 2, All-Star x 19

A true hitter's hitter, Ted Williams is the foremost legend for the Boston Red Sox. He is the greatest contact hitter of all time and he constantly proved himself as that. He has the textbook batting stance, and his game is still taught to younger generations every day.

Stats: 162.7 WAR, .298 AVG, 1.051 OPS, 2,935 H, 762 HR, 1,996 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 7, All-Star x 14, Silver Slugger x 12, Gold Glove x 8

Barry Bonds is another controversial player because of PEDs, but he was well on his way to becoming an all-time great before he became Hulk-esque at the plate. Bonds is very likely the greatest power hitter of all time. He could have had an above average OPS if he never even got a hit during his time with the Giants because pitchers walked him so much. He was the greatest hitting presence of his era and a deserving spot on this list.

Stats: 182.5 WAR, .342 AVG, 1.164 OPS, 2,873 H, 714 HR, 2,214 RBI

Accolades: MVP x 1, All-Star x 2, World Series x 7

Babe Ruth is somehow not overhyped. The Babe was an incredible hitter and pitcher and, most importantly, an incredible winner. His 182.5 WAR is easily the best on this list and hardly touched by anyone. He is deserving to be No. 1 on most all-time lists and his prowess is still almost indescribable.