The Minnesota Twins on Friday have made a notable addition to their roster, acquiring utility man Kody Clemens from the Philadelphia Phillies for “cash considerations,” as announced by the Twins via X, formerly Twitter. Earlier on Friday, the Twins announced they had dropped catcher Diego Cartaya off their 40-man roster, which opened a spot for Clemens.

Cartaya cleared waivers and will continue to play in the Twins' minor-league system.

The son of legendary pitcher Roger Clemens, Kody Clemens now gets a fresh start after being designated for assignment by Philadelphia earlier this week. The move signals Minnesota's continued effort to strengthen its depth as injuries pile up.

The Twins had placed utility man Willi Castro on the injured list on Thursday. Third baseman Royce Lewis and right fielder Matt Wallner are also on the IL.

And now second baseman Luke Keaschall, a top prospect who made his MLB debut just a week ago, left Friday's game with a nondisplaced fracture of his forearm. He is expected to go on the IL to make room on the 26-man roster for Clemens.

Clemens, 28, had struggled to find his footing with the Phillies. He posted a .220 batting average with nine home runs and 31 RBIs across 97 games in 2024. This season, the Phillies gave him limited opportunities, going hitless in six at-bats across seven games, mostly appearing as a pinch hitter.

Philadelphia made the roster move to clear a spot for Weston Wilson, who returned from the injured list after recovering from a strained left oblique muscle suffered during spring training.

Despite his struggles, Clemens offers valuable versatility, capable of playing both infield and outfield positions. Over his MLB career, he holds a .197 batting average with 14 homers and 58 RBIs in 153 games across parts of four seasons.

Minnesota sees Clemens as a potential contributor who, with consistent playing time and coaching support, might unlock some untapped upside. Clemens has slashed .259/.331/.507 in 287 games at Class AAA.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia shared positive updates regarding starter Cristopher Sànchez. After leaving Tuesday's game early due to left forearm tightness. Sànchez reportedly feels normal and will not require an MRI. Manager Rob Thomson mentioned the team may push his next start back to allow for extra rest, prioritizing the left-hander's long-term health.