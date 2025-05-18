The Minnesota Twins picked up their 13th straight win when they beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-0 on Saturday. The Twins made MLB history as the only team to win 10+ straight games in a row after starting the season with a losing record.

Minnesota’s remarkable surge this season has vaulted the team to a 26-20 record and just four games behind the first-place Detroit Tigers in the AL Central. And while the Twins as a whole have played well during their remarkable streak, Kody Clemens has been on fire.

Clemens extended his on-base streak to five games against the Brewers Friday. He got things started with a scorcher to center field with two out and runners at first and second. He drove in the runner from second, giving the Twins an early 2-0 lead, per Twins Ribbies on X.

Kody Clemens is becoming the surging Twins secret weapon

Then, in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game, Clemens kept is on-base masterclass going by absolutely belting a Grant Anderson offering that left the field in a hurry. Clemens’ frozen rope ended up clearing the right field fence in a matter of seconds. It was Clemens’ fourth home run of the season and it put the Twins up 5-0 en route to a 7-0 victory. It also extended his on-base streak to six games.

On the day, Clemens went 3-5 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored. He's now slashing .256/.356/.538 on the season.

The Twins landed Clemens in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies in late April. Since joining the Twins, the young infielder has been absolutely raking.

It’s been an inspiring year for Clemens. He even got to homer at Fenway Park in front of his famous father Roger, who was beaming at his son’s accomplishment, even though it meant the Twins beat the Red Sox.

Minnesota will attempt to run their wild win streak up to 14 straight games when they take on the Brewers again on Sunday.