The Minnesota Twins have a roster worthy of competing in 2026, but they aren't a threat to win the World Series. The Twins usually start the season on a high note, but are unable to stay in flow for the entirety.

Injuries to star players have been a major storyline over the last few seasons. Overcoming those injuries and fighting to stay alive will be the mindset in 2026.

Byron Buxton played 126 games in 2025 for the second-most of his career. He has only played north of 100 games three times in his career. Buxton leads the way offensively for the Twins alongside another injury-rattled star, Royce Lewis. Lewis has missed time in every season he has played since arriving with the Twins. Buxton is willing to waive his no-trade clause if the Twins keep unloading the roster.

On Tuesday, the Twins claimed a reliever from the Seattle Mariners and the Kansas City Royals. Jackson Kower is a right-handed reliever from North Carolina who was drafted by the Detroit Tigers. Kower debuted with the Royals in 2021 as a starter and did not see much success at all in the majors. He ended his season with a -1.5 WAR, 11.27 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, and 20 walks in 30.1 innings pitched. The one positive was that he was able to strike out 29 hitters.

2022 was not much better. He appeared in only seven games and ended with a 9.77 ERA in 15.2 innings. His WHIP was a disastrous 2.43, and he walked 11 hitters in those 15.2 innings. His numbers slightly increased in 2023 as he was utilized a lot more by the Royals. Kower finished with a 2-0 record, 6.43 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, and 29 strikeouts in 28.0 innings.

Kansas City had had enough of the right-hander, as they traded him to the Atlanta Braves. The Braves then flipped Kower to the Mariners in a trade that involved Marco Gonzales and Jarred Kelenic. Kower would then undergo Tommy John Surgery in 2024, but returned to the field in 2025. Last season for the Mariners, Kower ended 2-0 with a 4.24 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 17.0 innings. Kower is on the right track.