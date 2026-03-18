Tony Vitello is preparing for his first season as manager of the San Francisco Giants. But first he must get through spring training and any injuries that may pop up.

Third baseman Parks Harber, who was acquired in the Camilo Doval deal, has suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain after leaving San Francisco's March 14 spring training game. He is now expected to miss the next four-six weeks. Right-hander pitcher Hayden Birdsong is awaiting a second opinion on his Grade 2 forearm/UCL sprain, via MLB.com.

Both players may have been on the outside looking in when it comes to making the Opening Day roster. However, Harber and Birdsong have both shown flashes of brilliance in the past. The Giants will hope they'll be able to contribute sooner than later once fully cleared from their injuries.

Article Continues Below

Harber's contributions will most certainly come at the minor league level, at least in 2026. He has just 102 games of minor league experience under his belt and hasn't played above Single-A. Still, he has hit .312 with 14 home runs, 83 RBIs and 10 stolen bases during his brief minor league run. Ranked as the No. 14 prospect in the organization, via MLB Pipeline, San Francisco has high hopes for the infielder. He was poised to begin the year at Double-A if healthy, via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports.

Birdsong may have had a much greater chance at making the roster, seeing as he has 37 games of MLB experience under his belt. During his two years with the Giants, which include 26 starts, the right-hander has put up a 4.77 ERA and and 156/80 K/BB ratio. Once he does return from injury, he seems likely to settle in as a backend starter or swing man in the bullpen. Of course, he'll have to re-earn his spot in the majors.

The Giants are sure to have plenty of moving pieces in Vitello's debut. They'll hope the injury bug doesn't come out to bite too bad though.