The Los Angeles Chargers are keeping the ball rolling late in free agency by retaining veteran safety Tony Jefferson.

After an out-of-nowhere resurgence in 2025, Jefferson is sticking with Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers for his 12th NFL season. The 34-year-old safety inked a one-year, $2 million deal to return to the Bolts in 2026, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported.

Since coming out of retirement in 2024, Jefferson has defied time to play the best ball of his career with the Chargers. After ending the 2024 season on a high note, the fan-favorite safety recorded a career-high four interceptions and seven pass breakups in 2025. Jefferson's 57 tackles were his most since the 2018 season and the fourth-most on the team.

Jefferson allowed an elite 36.7 passer rating when targeted in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus, the second-lowest on the team and third-best among all safeties. Fans might recall his infamous Week 15 ejection against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he was statistically Los Angeles' best coverage safety.

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The Chargers are re-signing S Tony Jefferson to a 1-year, $2M deal, per @Schultz_Report ⚡ 36.7 rating allowed (3rd among safeties)

⚡ 4 INTs (5th among safeties)

⚡ 0 TDs allowed pic.twitter.com/8d9GDVVxaY — PFF (@PFF) March 18, 2026

Although Jefferson started eight of his 13 games in 2025, he is poised to return to Los Angeles as a backup in 2026. He rejoins Derwin James, Elijah Molden, RJ Mickens and Kendall Williamson in the team's safety room.

Despite losing star defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, the Chargers have retained the majority of their top-10 defense in free agency. They notably retained edge-rusher Khalil Mack and linebackers Denzel Perryman and Del'Shawn Phillips before re-signing Jefferson. The high defensive retention rate allowed the front office to otherwise focus its efforts on making much-needed offensive line signings.