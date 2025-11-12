With rumors around the Minnesota Twins blowing up the roster, one player who could see a future change is that of star outfielder Byron Buxton. As the Twins will now be under new manager Derek Shelton, the question remains if the team will make major changes, with Buxton no doubt to be a hot commodity if he is in the market.

According to the latest from Dan Hayes of The Athletic, Buxton “wants to play for a winner,” and if Minnesota has the plan to rebuild in any way, he would be willing to potentially waive the no-trade clause in his contract.

“But a major-league source indicated Tuesday that Buxton, who turns 32 next month, wants to play for a winner and may reconsider his stance for certain clubs if the Twins continue breaking up their roster, potentially by trading starting pitchers Joe Ryan or Pablo López,” Hayes wrote. “The two-time All-Star center fielder has three years and $45 million remaining on his current deal, one which grants him full no-trade protection through next season, and the ability to block trades to five clubs in 2027 and 2028.”

As the team dealt 10 players at the trade deadline, there could be some second-guessing from Buxton, who has said he doesn't want to leave Minnesota. Though, president of baseball operations, Derek Falvey, would say that he wants to build up the roster, instead of tearing it down more.

“I remain personally committed to figuring out what are the ways we can add to this group to make it better,” Falvey said. “That is my goal. It was my stated goal before and remains my stated goal until I’m told otherwise.”

Another conversation with Twins' Byron Buxton is likely needed

After the Twins had a 70-92 record, there was speculation about whether the team was ready to tear down and build from scratch, but that doesn't appear to be the case. Despite the mixed messaging, Falvey would reportedly speak with Buxton back in August and at the end of last season, with the player saying he wants to stay.

Another meeting could be in the works to update about the direction, with Falvey mentioning his past conversations with Buxton.

“My view is you always want to be transparent and open with your players about where you’re headed and what it looks like, just like we were after the deadline,” Falvey said. “I’ve talked to Byron and other players through this offseason already about ways we can get better as a team. With Shelty coming in, you can already tell there’s a little bit of fresh ideas brewing around how do we make the team the best it can be, no matter who’s on the roster at that moment in time.”

It remains to be seen how Minnesota handles Buxton, who recorded 35 home runs and 83 RBIs last season, and the team as a whole after a disappointing season.