The Minnesota Twins enter 2025 looking to make a return to the postseason. The team collapsed down the stretch after holding a strong lead in the AL Central and looks to redeem themselves this season. With Opening Day drawing closer, the rumors of a potential sale of the franchise have swirled, leading to the air of uncertainty at Target Field. It is believed that the Pohlad family, the owners of the Twins, are seeking over $1.5 billion for the team, according to the Athletic's Dan Hayes, Ken Rosenthal and Brittany Ghiroli.

“The Pohlad family is believed to be seeking at least $1.7 billion to sell the Minnesota Twins, though it’s unclear whether they can get that amount, and if not, whether they will ultimately keep the team,” reported Hayes, Rosenthal and Ghiroli in their article on the Athletic.

Despite this high reported asking price, the Pohlads might not receive it. In that case, there's a good chance they would maintain ownership of the team. A variety of factors, including the team's high amount of debt (over $425 million currently) and the market size, might force Joe Pohlad and his family to sell below their asking price, which doesn't seem likely. If Minnesota remains in their hands, will things change for the better? Or will they continue to fall further behind in the AL Central?

Will the Twins be sold in 2025?

This saga is the last thing that president of baseball operations Derek Falvey and his staff need over their heads. Not to mention manager Rocco Baldelli and the players. They are still focused on bringing another World Series title to the Twin Cities. If ownership is still unwilling to invest in the team, it can cause problems with both their players and the fanbase. These feelings of uncertainty currently hang like storm clouds over the Twins.

“The Twins have failed to draw 2 million fans since 2019 despite winning the American League Central in 2023, when they spent a club-record $154 million on payroll,” wrote the trio of Hayes, Rosenthal and Ghiroli. “They were forced to take a lesser broadcast deal in 2024, after their RSN paid them $54 million in 2023. This year, they’re streaming via MLB with the team’s payout to be determined. The Minneapolis-St. Paul television market is the 11th-smallest in the majors.”

Despite all of these negatives going against the team, Falvey, Baldelli and their team will continue to push forward. With Opening Day just three days away, a new season brings the feeling of perpetual hope. Can Minnesota capture that hope and make a return to October once again? If so, who knows? Perhaps a sale of the franchise would come sooner rather than later.