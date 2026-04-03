LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier had a shaky 2025 season due to injuries, but he is still expected to be drafted somewhere in the middle round of the upcoming draft. There are some who may be unsure what Nussmeier can bring to the table, but he's shown over the years that he can put up big numbers when given the opportunity.

ESPN's Benjamin Sloak recently shared his thoughts about Nussmeier, and he compared him to Ty Simpson of Alabama.

“If you like Ty Simpson, who's an underused gamer in this class. You should also like Garrett Nussmeier a few rounds later,” Sloak said.

"If you like Ty Simpson … you should also like Garrett Nussmeier a few rounds later." —@BenjaminSolak on the LSU quarterback's draft stock 🏈 pic.twitter.com/dSWXqjUwSj — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 3, 2026

Nussmeier suffered an injury early last season that forced him to miss time. At LSU's Pro Day, the quarterback shared how the injury may have been a blessing in disguise.

“It’s been a long road to try to get back to being healthy,” Nussmeier said on NFL Network. “It’s been tough, but it was definitely a challenging year, and I’m a big believer in my faith, and I’m very thankful to have gone through it, as crazy as that sounds.

“I feel like because I went through what I went through this year, I don’t know if there’s anything that’s gonna faze me going into this next level. I’m excited for any opportunity that I get from a franchise.”

After having a 2024 season where he finished with 4,052 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2024, his numbers went down the following season to 1,927 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.

For a team that needs a backup quarterback and is looking to pick one up in the later rounds of the draft, Nussmeier may be the guy.