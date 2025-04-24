The Minnesota Twins reportedly placed infielder Willi Castro on the injured list on Thursday, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic.

“Willi Castro to the IL with a right oblique strain. Mickey Gaspar has been recalled by (the Twins),” Hayes wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Twins also optioned David Festa and will play with 25 today to likely make room for Pablo López tomorrow.”

Castro, 28, is a versatile player who can handle middle infield duties while also helping out in the outfield if necessary. His versatility is of the utmost importance.

A 2024 All-Star, Castro is slashing .227/.292/.364/.655 across 18 games played so far in the 2025 season. He has also hit one home run and six doubles. Castro is one of the better utility players in the game.

The Twins defeated the White Sox 6-3 on Wednesday. Minnesota leads the series 2-0. The team is looking to complete a three-game series sweep on Thursday.

With the Twins getting some reinforcements back soon, perhaps they can continue to play well despite Castro's injury absence. Minnesota holds a 9-15 record overall — they are in fourth place in the American League Central division — but Minnesota has now won back-to-back games. They are beginning to build positive momentum as a team.

Still, it has been an overall struggle for the Twins for the most part this season. They have been fairly inconsistent. Nevertheless, Minnesota features an intriguing ceiling. The AL Central is also a winnable division. They need to get things going sooner rather than later, but this ball club could make noise in the division without question.

At the moment, the Twins are focused on preparing for Thursday afternoon's game. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 PM EST as Minnesota attempts to earn a series sweep against their AL Central rival.

Updates will be provided on Willi Castro's injury status as they are made available.