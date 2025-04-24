Despite a rough start, the Minnesota Twins might have something special in Luke Keaschall early in the 2025 MLB season. Just five games into his Major League career, the rookie infielder is already making history, and he's doing it with the kind of speed, discipline, and production rarely seen at this level.

Keaschall's electric start has vaulted him into the MLB record books. With five stolen bases in his first five games, he now shares the All-Time AL/NL record for most steals in that span, according to Do-Hyoung Park on social media. Keaschall has now reached base 11 times over his five Major League games – tying him for the second most in Twins history.

What makes this feat even more impressive is how quickly Keaschall has adjusted to the big-league stage. A former Futures Game selection, Keaschall missed the latter half of 2024 due to an arm injury, but returned this season looking stronger and more focused than ever. His instincts, confidence, and preparation have clearly translated.

Keaschall's hot start is even more impressive considering his rapid rise through the minors. After batting .297 with 19 home runs and 38 stolen bases in just 536 minor league at-bats, he entered 2025 ready to contribute at the MLB level. His plate discipline – 90 walks to 116 strikeouts – is already showing up in key moments.

With the ability to play multiple positions, including second base, first base, and designated hitter, Keaschall adds valuable flexibility to a surging Twins lineup. He hasn't yet appeared in the outfield, but that could be on the horizon if his bat continues to stay hot.

His combination of patience at the plate and aggressiveness on the base path makes him one of the most exciting young players to watch in the 2025 MLB season. If this is just the beginning, Minnesota fans should buckle up: Keaschall might just be the spark this team didn't know it needed.