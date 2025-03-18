The Minnesota Twins have been looking for Royce Lewis to establish himself as a star over the past few years. He has played at a high level for the most part while on the field, but Lewis has dealt with no shortage of injury concerns. Lewis is expected to miss Opening Day in 2025 with a hamstring injury, adding yet another concern to his unfortunate injury history. According to Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic, Lewis could miss an extended period of time.

“The Twins provided no timeline for Lewis’ return, but based on recovery periods for similar injuries across MLB, it’s possible he’ll be out for most or all of April. In recent Twins history, Jorge Polanco missed about six weeks with a moderate left hamstring strain in 2023,” Gleeman wrote in a recent article.

As mentioned, the Twins have yet to provide an official injury timeline for Lewis' return. The infielder is obviously hoping to return sooner rather than later, but he could end up missing most of April with the injury.

It is worth noting that predicting injury timelines for hamstring concerns can prove to be a challenge. They are not always consistent. Lewis' injury history is unfortunate, as he features the ceiling of a star at the MLB level.

He hit .300 with an .867 OPS after making his big league debut in 2022. He only appeared in 12 games, though. In 2023, Lewis slashed .309/.372/.548/.921 across 58 games played.

His 82 games played in 2024 set a new career high. Although Lewis' production declined, as he hit .233 with a .747 OPS, he still displayed signs of stardom. And he may have been able to turn things around had he played a full season.

The Twins are certainly hoping that Royce Lewis will be able to stay healthy once he returns from the hamstring injury. It remains to be seen when he will return, however.