Former Mets pitcher Bartolo Colon is the latest to voice his opinion on the torpedo bat trend that has taken Major League Baseball by storm. The new bats are one of the biggest reasons for the increase in power this season, and teams across the league are using the new bats to hit more long balls than ever, including the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets and New York Yankees.

Bartolo, on the other hand, had different expectations for how effective a torpedo bat would be in his hands. He shared his thoughts on Thursday's episode of Foul Territory.

Even with a torpedo bat in hand, @BColon40 still doesn't think he could crank one over the wall these days. 😂 pic.twitter.com/c8tt90NX9e — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I don't think any,” said Colon on how many homers he could hit with the new bats.

Colon has one of the more memorable home runs in MLB history under his belt. His one career homer against the San Diego Padres was the cherry on top of what was a great career.

In the new age of baseball, though, Colon doesn't think that a torpedo bat has enough juice for him to add another home run to his stats.

Other teams around the league, though, are adapting well to the new technology. The Yankees turned heads using torpedo bats early in the year. Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, along with Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman are other stars who are using the new bats.

It remains to be seen whether or not the new bats will consistently boost MLB's offensive numbers. The game is more entertaining for fans who want to see the ball hit as far as possible.

After years and years of teams being concerned about corked bats, the league has shifted once again. Instead of filling the inside of the bats, players have just moved the wood around on the exterior.

Even though he doesn't think so, maybe even Bartolo Colon could add another long ball to the record books with the torpedo bat.