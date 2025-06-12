The Washington Nationals are a team who are close to competing for the playoffs. They are a young team with a lot of future stars on the roster. They contain an ace in MacKenzie Gore and are looking to add another ace-caliber starting pitcher to the roster ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline.

MLB writer for The Athletic, Jim Bowden, released an article on the MLB Trade Deadline with 50 days remaining. In his article, he mentions the Nationals and one thing they seem to be focusing on.

“The Nationals are looking for an ace to pair with MacKenzie Gore at the top of their rotation. That will be their priority at the trade deadline and in the offseason. It appears their ownership could be willing to spend more in the offseason to make impactful moves and start getting serious about trying to contend.”

The next month and a half is very important for the Nats. They are 30-37, placing them third in the NL East Division. After a recent hot stretch, the Nationals have lost four in a row and seven of their last 10. Washington is currently ending a series against the New York Mets on Thursday.

If Washington can quickly turn things around and inch closer to a Wild Card spot, then the Nationals can become buyers instead of sellers. This is also a team that could stand pat and keep all the assets for next season. Bowden mentions that the ownership prefers to spend in the offseason, and it seems that the Nationals are heading in that direction.

Pairing another ace alongside Gore would turn this ball club around. Gore has proven to be one of the top young hurlers in the game with elite strikeout ability. There are starters out there on other teams who could be on the move, but the Nationals seem to want to land a massive name.