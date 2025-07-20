With Major League Baseball's trade deadline fast approaching, a number of teams are looking for ways to improve their playoff odds. Although trades will be the main way that contenders try to enhance their squads, there are still a handful of free agents out there who could be useful. One such free agent is veteran reliever David Robertson. The 40-year-old had a promising workout according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman on X (formerly Twitter).

“David Robertson threw for teams up in Providence, R.I., and word is he looked very good,” posted Heyman on the social media platform. “Should have a deal with someone very soon.”

If this report is true, then there are a number of contenders who could use an arm like Robertson's. Last year's World Series participants, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, are just two of the many teams who could use bullpen help. As October draws closer, many of these contenders know that the deeper their bullpens are, the better of a chance they will have to capture a World Series. Where would a veteran like Robertson fit in best?

David Robertson could help a number of playoff contenders

Many Yankees fans surely wouldn't mind Robertson making a return. New York's bullpen could certainly use some reinforcements, as injuries have slammed into the team once again. Their pitching staff in particular has borne the brunt of these woes, and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman will have certainly kept tabs on Robertson's workout. He was the successor to team legend and Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera earlier in his career. His familiarity with the Yankees organization would be a plus for both parties.

With the Dodgers, Robertson would also help with their injury-affected staff. Five on last season's bullpen staples, including Blake Treinen and Brusdar Graterol, are currently injured. Although the organization has depth in the minors, they could always use more experience. Would Robertson want to join the tenth team of his career in Los Angeles? Rejoin the Yankees for a second time? Or head elsewhere? Whatever path he chooses, don't be surprised to see Robertson contributing once again to another postseason run.