The Colorado Rockies are coming off one of the toughest seasons in franchise history, but there’s finally a reason to celebrate. Catcher Hunter Goodman was named the National League Silver Slugger Award winner at his position, becoming the first in team history to earn the honor. The Rockies catcher’s breakout 2025 season turned a 119-loss campaign into one that still delivered a milestone moment for Colorado.

The Denver Post’s Patrick Saunders took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to congratulate the rookie catcher on his historic achievement, reflecting the pride felt by Rockies baseball fans.

“Congratulations to Hunter Goodman, the first #Rockies catcher to win a Silver Slugger award.”

Goodman’s selection marks a historic milestone for the Rockies, ending a 33-year wait for a catcher to claim the honor since the franchise’s founding in 1993. Over 144 games, the 26-year-old hit .278 with 31 home runs, 91 RBIs, and 73 runs scored. His combination of power and consistency behind the plate separated him from every other catcher in the National League, leading the position in multiple offensive categories and earning deserved recognition from managers and coaches across MLB.

Even through the Rockies’ 43–119 season — the worst record in franchise history and among the lowest in modern MLB — Goodman’s impact never faded. His bat accounted for nearly one-fifth of the team’s total runs, providing a consistency rarely seen on a rebuilding roster. For the Rockies and their fans searching for optimism, his breakout year offered a genuine glimpse of what the future could hold.

The Silver Slugger Award places Goodman in rare company among Rockies legends. He joins former winners like Todd Helton, Nolan Arenado, and Trevor Story, becoming the first new addition to that list since 2019. His rise provides proof that even in a year dominated by losses, player development can still deliver elite results.

Winning the Silver Slugger represents more than just a bright spot for the Rockies — it’s a foundation. The emergence of Goodman as an elite offensive catcher cements him as a key piece of the club’s long-term rebuild and signals that the franchise’s next competitive core may already be taking shape.