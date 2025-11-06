After finishing the 2025 campaign with a 43-119 record, the Colorado Rockies are making several moves in the hopes of improving the franchise. On Thursday, it appears the club is making an effort to sign Paul DePodesta, who has been working with the Cleveland Browns.

Initial reports indicated that a final deal has not yet been reached. However, the Rockies are seemingly in negotiations with DePodesta, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. DePodesta, who is 52 years old, would be returning to MLB after serving as a chief strategy officer for the Browns.

“The Colorado Rockies are deep into conversations with Paul DePodesta to take over their baseball-operations department, sources tell ESPN. While a deal is not final, it could be soon. DePodesta is currently chief strategy officer for the Cleveland Browns and a longtime MLB exec.”

Not long after Passan's reporting, it was announced that the Rockies are officially signing Paul DePodesta, per Ken Rosenthal, Zac Jackson, and Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic. After 10 years with the Browns' franchise, DePodesta is heading back to baseball.

“In a stunning career shift, Paul DePodesta soon will leave the Cleveland Browns to become the Colorado Rockies’ head of baseball operations, according to sources briefed on the move.”

DePodesta is, of course, the individual whom Jona Hill's character from the hit film “Moneyball” is based on. He began his career as an intern for the Cleveland Guardians (the then Indians) before accepting an assistant general manager role with the Oakland Athletics in 1999. Paul DePodesta is essentially known for introducing analytics to the sport of baseball, which is now a common practice in sports everywhere.

Over his career, DePodesta has worked for the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and New York Mets. He accepted the chief strategy officer role with the Browns in 2016. After nearly 10 years away from baseball, DePodesta returns to turn the Rockies' franchise around.