It was the ugly of uglies for the Denver Broncos, and the fans rained down the boos. However, running back J.K. Dobbins agreed with the mad fans for their booing, according to ESPN.

“I mean, they should [boo]. They should,” Dobbins said. “We're not very good at times. They should be mad because we have so much talent. We've got to figure it out … and we will.”

The Broncos earned a 10-7 win over the Raiders in a game so awful that there were more penalties than first downs. That’s only the second time since 1950 the “feat” has been accomplished. And it was the first time in 49 years.

Broncos, RB J.K. Dobbins searching for answers

Even though the Broncos own the best record in the AFC at 8-2, games like Thursday make everybody wonder how far they can go in the playoffs. Dobbins said it has been the defense carrying the team at times.

“Yeah, cool, we're 8-2 … [but] the defense is winning us the games and we're not helping them,” Dobbins said. “We're not doing them any justice. I feel bad the way we play on offense and the way they play on defense because they're doing so great, and we're doing so bad. They're our brothers too, and it just sucks because they're just out there so many plays, playing their butts off. We can't keep doing this to them.”

Quarterback Bo Nix agreed, saying the offense must find ways to move the football.

“Between penalties and sluggish football, we're just not playing very good,” Nix said. “It starts with me. I've got to be better. We've got to find some juice.”

Some have even said the Broncos aren’t even a true threat in the AFC. Check this out from Sports Illustrated.

“Still, getting excited about Denver is impossible,” Matt Verderame wrote. “Defenses do win championships, something we saw a decade ago in this same city when the Broncos’ defenders dragged Peyton Manning to his second title. But Bo Nix isn’t Manning, who could at least get the offense in and out of the right calls. And while Sean Payton is a terrific offensive mind with a Super Bowl ring to his credit, the Broncos don’t threaten anybody outside of a few wild fourth quarters.”

This is a bad mix for Denver. And something must change if the team is going to win in the playoffs.