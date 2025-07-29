The MLB trade deadline is inching closer by the day, and the Chicago White Sox will seemingly demand an elite package for center fielder Luis Robert Jr.

According to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, the White Sox are monitoring several of the New York Mets’ young players in anticipation of such negotiations.

“As we close in on the deadline, the Mets are looking to ideally add two relievers — a center fielder, and possibly an additional hitter to slot in a designated hitter, in the event that their current regular DH Mark Vientos is one of the players they need to include in a deal to address their needs,” wrote McDaniel.

“White Sox CF Luis Robert Jr. is their top target for the center-field need, with Orioles CF Cedric Mullins as the second option, as Jesse Rogers has noted below. I'm told the White Sox have focused on Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, Vientos and Luisangel Acuna in those Robert talks, with the last two being the most realistic options.”

Across 86 games this season, Robert has hit 11 home runs and earned a .640 OPS. While these numbers are not pristine, he bashed 38 home runs in 2023. Entering play on Monday, he has slashed .316/.422/.500 in his first 11 games since returning from his latest trip to the injured list.

As a result, the Mets might have to part with Vientos, Baty, Mauricio, or Acuna in a potential deal for Robert.

Vientos could be the most desirable target of the bunch. Even though he has only mashed seven home runs and earned a .655 OPS, the 25-year-old’s performance in the 2024 Postseason could convince a team like the White Sox that he has All-Star potential.

Through 13 games last October, Vientos mashed five home runs and posted a .998 OPS. He was a vital part of the Mets’ run to the NLCS, and could still blossom into a more consistent force.

Chicago will likely receive a number of calls regarding Robert ahead of the deadline. But, they could be focused on striking a deal with the Mets.