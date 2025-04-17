ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will begin a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field. It will be a battle of National League contenders as we continue our MLB odds series while making a Diamondbacks-Cubs prediction and pick.

Diamondbacks-Cubs Projected Starters

Corbin Burnes vs. Ben Brown

Corbin Burnes (0-1) with a 5.28 ERA

Last Start: Burnes had a solid outing in his last start, allowing three earned runs on four hits while striking out three and walking two in a no-decision against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Away Splits: Burnes has struggled in his two road starts, going 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA over two starts away from Chase Field.

Ben Brown (2-1) with a 5.09 ERA

Last Start: Brown dominated in his last start, hurling six shutout innings while allowing five hits and striking out five in a win over the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Home Splits: Brown has struggled in his two starts at home, going 0-1 with a 9.45 ERA.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Cubs Odds

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Cubs Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -132

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 9.5 (-122)

Under: 9.5 (+100)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Cubs

Time: 2:20 PM ET/11:20 AM PT

TV: MAQREE, MLB.TV

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ketel Marte suffered an injury two weeks ago, leaving a significant void in the lineup. Therefore, the D-Backs have not been able to replicate that production since the injury, leaving them searching for answers. While Marte might not return until May, the Diamondbacks still have work to do and need their lineup to produce.

Even without Marte, the lineup has still managed to do some damage, as they rank fourth in batting average. Additionally, the D-Backs are third in on-base percentage, fourth in runs, fifth in home runs, and second in slugging percentage.

Corbin Carroll will look to replicate his production from the season-opening series against the Cubs, when he went 4 for 14 with an RBI and one run. So far, Carroll is batting .329 with six home runs, 16 RBIs, and 16 runs coming into Thursday. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 3 for 19 with one home run, three RBIs, and three runs in the season-opening series. He is hitting .156 with three home runs, 10 RBIs, and six runs going into Thursday. Meanwhile, Eugenio Suarez has been hot and cold, batting .159 with five home runs, 11 RBIs, and eight runs. Geraldo Perdomo has also excelled, clipping .311 with three home runs, 16 RBIs, and nine runs.

Burnes has had some decent results against the Cubs throughout his career. So far, he is 2-5 with a 3.36 ERA through 17 starts. When Burnes exits the game, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 13th in team ERA. A.J. Puk is 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA and three saves, while Justin Martinez is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and two saves, as the two have been sharing the closer's role.

The Diamondbacks will cover the spread if Corbin, Gurriel, and Suarez can clobber the baseball. Then, Burnes must go six innings while giving his bullpen the lead.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kyle Tucker has been excellent over his few weeks on the Northside. Unsurprisingly, he had two home runs, four RBIs, and two runs in the season-opening series against the D-Backs. Expect him to play a critical part in this game. Likewise, Dansby Swanson will also be good, as he went 3 for 16 while hitting a home run, three RBIs, and scoring two runs. Nico Hoerner must do more, as he had just one hit but also scored a run.

This offense has done well in general, ranking seventh in batting average and fifth in on-base percentage. Furthermore, the Cubs have scored the most runs, and also are fourth in home runs and sixth in slugging percentage.

Ben Brown faces the Diamondbacks for the first time in his career. When he exits the game, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is just 22nd in bullpen ERA. If the Cubs can sustain a lead, they will turn it over to Ryan Pressly, who is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA and four saves this season.

The Cubs will cover the spread if Tucker can have a good day at the plate, with others stepping up. Then, they must get a good outing from Brown to prevent a weary bullpen from working too much.

Final Diamondbacks-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks are 9-9 against the spread, while the Cubs are 11-10. Also, the D-Backs are 5-3 against the spread on the road, while the Cubs are 4-2 against the spread at home.

I like Burnes better in this game. He is the better starting pitcher and has generally been good against the Cubs throughout his career. Therefore, I see the Diamondbacks going into Chicago and covering the spread on the road.

Final Diamondbacks-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+118)