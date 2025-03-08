Albert Pujols is remembered as one of the greatest players in Major League Baseball. Pujols however would also like to be remembered as something else–an outstanding MLB manager.

The legendary baseball slugger says he now wants a shot at directing and managing a MLB team.

“For me, I’ve always been serious about everything that I do in this game,” Pujols told USA TODAY Sports, “and now I’m serious about managing. This game has done so much for me, and now, I want to give back.”

Time will tell if the famed player gets a shot. Pujols is best known for slugging with the St. Louis Cardinals, and helping that franchise win two World Series championships. The infielder and designated hitter has as much playing experience as most managers in baseball. He's been working in baseball managing outside of the United States.

“I'm ready,” Pujols added.

The legendary player retired following the 2022 campaign. He played that last season in St. Louis, after leaving the franchise years earlier.

Could Albert Pujols get a managing job?

Pujols certainly has a resumé that many would envy. The famous ball player is one of four players in baseball history with 700 home runs. Just Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds have also done that.

Pujols played for the Cardinals, Los Angeles Angels, and Los Angeles Dodgers. He finished his career as an 11 time All-Star, with three National League MVP awards. He won six Silver Slugger awards, and two Gold Glove awards.

Pujols called it a career in 2022. When he left the game of baseball, he had posted 703 career home runs and 2,218 RBIs. He also slashed at a .296 career batting average. He's definitely one of the greatest hitters in the history of baseball.

The question remains if a MLB team would be willing to hire him as a manager. There are several clubs likely to be looking for new managers after the 2025 season. A rumor had linked Pujols to the Cardinals.

“He’s ready,” Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa said. “And he’s going to be great.”

La Russa managed Pujols on those championship Cardinals teams.

“You talk about integrity. You talk about his IQ. You talk about his discipline. I call him APP, Albert Perfect Pujols,” La Russa added. “When a guy has that much to offer and has so much love for the game, the game benefits when he wants to stay active and share.’’

Time will tell if the slugger gets the call from a MLB team next offseason.