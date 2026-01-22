It's still a whirlwind for Andruw Jones to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. While it comes as a relief for him, it is also a relief for his loved ones.

On Thursday, Jones openly said that his family and friends were egging him about when he was getting the call, per MLB Network. In the same breath, Jones said he didn't think he would get the call.

“All my fans, all my friends they're like ‘when are you going to get that call?' and I'd say ‘it's probably never going to happen…”

But it did happen.

Jones got the call while he was at a golf tournament in the Dominican Republic, surrounded by other former Major Leaguers. Additionally, Jones will go into Cooperstown alongside fellow centerfielder Carlos Beltran.

In 1996, Jones emerged onto the MLB scene with the Atlanta Braves as a 19-year-old. That year, he was there when the Braves were playing in the World Series against the New York Yankees. In the process, he became the youngest player in history to hit a home run in the postseason.

From there, Jones became the starting centerfielder for the Braves until 2007.

Altogether, he played 17 seasons in the MLB. He became a five-time All-Star (2000, 2002, 2003, 2005, and 2006). Plus, Jones became a ten-time Gold Glove Award winner (1998-2007).

Jones has a lifetime batting average of .254, 434 home runs, and 1,289 RBIs.

Plus, Jones along with Beltran are the first centerfielders since 1981 inducted into the Hall of Fame, except for Ken Griffey Jr. and Kirby Puckett.