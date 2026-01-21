After nine years on the MLB Hall of Fame ballot, longtime Atlanta Brave and New York Yankee Andruw Jones is a Hall of Famer. He and Carlos Beltran were the only two to receive a vote percentage higher than 75%.

Many are excited that Jones is in the Hall of Fame, not just his friends, family, and fans. Jones was one of the best centerfielders in the league when he was playing for the Braves. He peaked and dominated for years. He hit 434 home runs, was a 5-time All-Star, and a 10-time Gold Glove winner. Not many people could roam the outfield like he could.

Here is the reaction from Jones after his nod into the Hall.

“When you play this game, you don't play to be in the Hall of Fame. You play this game to help your team win championships.” Andruw Jones speaks on his remarkable climb in his nine years on the @baseballhall ballot and how it feels to be part of the Class of 2026! pic.twitter.com/DTxiGbriTJ — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 20, 2026

“That is all I have known since we were kids was playing baseball,” Jones said.

“When you play this game, you don't play to be in the Hall of Fame. You play this game to help your team win championships. You go out there to be consistent and put up good numbers. It's a big honor for me. It was close for me to be off the ballot, but I hung in there.”

Jones was accompanied by a bunch of former star players and his friends, Albert Pujols, Ken Griffey Jr, CC Sabathia, and others when it was announced that he made it.