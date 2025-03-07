Major League Baseball’s all-time home run leader, Barry Bonds, recently shared his thoughts on Shohei Ohtani’s dominance and how the modern game differs from his era. While Bonds praised Ohtani’s skills, he also explained why he believes today’s game is easier for hitters compared to when he played.

During an appearance on the “All The Smoke” podcast, Bonds acknowledged Ohtani’s all-around excellence, saying, “The pitching and hitting has been outstanding for what he's done. Baserunning. He's a complete player. There's no doubt about the type of player he is and what he's accomplished in his career.”

However, Bonds pointed out that the game has changed significantly, making it more hitter-friendly. He specifically noted the lack of retaliation from pitchers after home runs, suggesting that Ohtani wouldn’t have been able to dominate as easily in his time. “Ohtani is not gonna hit two home runs without seeing one go [by his ear] in my generation,” Bonds said. “I don't care what he does. He's not gonna steal two bases without someone decapitating his kneecap to slow him down. It’s a different game back then.”

Barry Bonds calls out Shohei Ohtani

Bonds also criticized the modern culture of celebrating home runs, arguing that such actions would have been met with severe consequences during his playing days. “They should be better than us hitting-wise because they can hit a home run, throw their bat up in the air, run around, get a taco, come back down and have a limo drive them around,” Bonds said. “All these antics that we weren't allowed to do. If I did anything like that, I'm gonna see a star. I'm gonna see a hospital, but I ain't gonna see baseball that day.”

Beyond the rule changes regarding retaliation, Bonds noted another major difference: the emphasis on batting practice. According to him, players today take far more swings than players of his generation, giving them an advantage in honing their craft. “Today's game, they take batting practice all day,” Bonds said. “These guys hit more than I've ever seen in my lifetime.”

Despite his views on the modern era, Bonds' home run record of 762 remains far out of reach for Ohtani, who currently sits at 225 career home runs. While Ohtani’s historic achievements as a two-way player have drawn comparisons to legends like Babe Ruth, Bonds’ perspective highlights the evolution of the game and the challenges that hitters faced in the past.

Ohtani is coming off a stellar 2024 season, where he hit 54 home runs, drove in 130 RBI, and stole 59 bases while slashing .310/.390/.646. His offensive prowess led the Dodgers to a World Series title in his first season with the club, solidifying his place as one of baseball’s biggest stars. While he has not pitched since 2023 due to a UCL injury, Ohtani remains a dominant force at the plate.

Bonds’ comments add an interesting perspective to the ongoing debate about how baseball has evolved over the years. While Ohtani is undoubtedly one of the game’s most talented players, Bonds believes the conditions of today’s game have made it easier for hitters to thrive compared to past generations.