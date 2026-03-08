The World Baseball Classic has a lot of people excited, and even the players are hype about the competition. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is one of the players who seemed to have some extra juice coming into the classic, as he's playing for Great Britain. Ahead of their matchup against Team USA, he let everyone know how confident he was in his team to make some noise during this stretch.

“We're coming to shock the world. That's our expectation,” Chisholm said.

Fast forward to their game against the USA, and he may have shocked the world, just maybe not in the way that he expected.

Chisholm Jr. went 0-for-8 with four strikeouts, a handful of groundouts, and an infield fly in the game. Of course, fans were not going to let him live this moment down after all the talking he was doing before the game.

Article Continues Below

“He said the Yankees were the team to beat last year, too. Maybe it’s time to be quiet, or go back to the Marlins,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“It’s a good mindset to have bros just jinxing himself,” a second user wrote.

“This is the most unsurprising news I have ever seen,” another user wrote.

Chisholm has always been a player who likes to speak confidently, but he doesn't back it up all the time. If he wants to get some wins during this classic, the team is going to look for him to set the tone, as he's one of the better players on Great Britain. That doesn't mean he should stop talking, but he does have to go out and perform at a high level.