Hall of Famer Wade Boggs is officially cancer free and he rang the ceremonial bell in celebration — exactly like he said he would.

The 66-year-old posted a video of himself to his X account doing just that after announcing he defeated prostate cancer on February 7.

“Praise the Lord 🙏,” he wrote alongside the video.

Naturally, players and fans alike are ecstatic with the news.

“Congrats brother! Let’s go!” wrote Gary Sheffield Jr., son of the former ballplayer by the same name.

Another fan suggested Boggs ride the momentum into a return to the big leagues, specifically with the club he helped to the 1996 World Series.

“Congrats! This is perfect timing Wade Boggs, the Yankees are looking for a 3rd baseman right now…,” they wrote.

And more than a few brought up the legendary (and probably fake) story about Boggs drinking between 64 and 107 beers on a cross-country flight during his playing days.

“This makes me wanna take a flight from Philly to LA to shatter Boss Hog’s record,” one fan wrote on Instagram, where MLB shared the news.

Some even cited the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia episode that focused on the legend.

“The gang helps Boggs beat cancer🎉🥳🍾,” another fan chimed in.

Wade Boggs announces he is cancer free 5 months after diagnosis

Boggs first announced his diagnosis back in September when he vowed to beat the disease.

“I’ve never been a goal oriented person but with the strength and support of my family and my faith in God I’m going to ring that damn bell 💪🏻🙏 #positiveattitude,” Boggs wrote at the time via X.

Earlier this month, he was able to do exactly that.

“An extremely emotional day I can’t thank my doctor’s Dr. Engleman and Dr. Heidenberg enough also to everyone for your thoughts and prayers Debbie and I are pleased to announce I am cancer free 💪🏻🙏,” he wrote in his announcement.

Boggs played 18 years in the big leagues, including 11 with the Boston Red Sox. He compiled more then 3,000 hits in his career, winning five batting titles and making 12 All-Star teams along the way. He was elected to the Hall of Fame on his first ballot in 2005, receiving more than 90 percent of the vote.