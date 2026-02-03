The Chicago White Sox marked a notable moment in franchise history Monday as former All-Star outfielder Avisail Garcia officially stepped away from baseball. Garcia's retirement marked the end of a career that made a significant impact during his prime years in Chicago.

Garcia announced his decision publicly, confirming the end of a professional journey that spanned parts of 13 Major League seasons. The veteran last appeared in the majors during the 2024 campaign and remained a free agent throughout 2025 while rehabbing a significant back injury.

He debuted in 2012 with the Detroit Tigers as a highly regarded prospect before reaching his career apex with the White Sox. During the 2017 season, Garcia hit .330, finished second in the American League batting race, and earned the only All-Star selection of his career.

The veteran outfielder shared the announcement on his personal Instagram account, where he addressed the decision to retire directly. The post quickly spread across social media as fans and former teammates reflected on his longevity and resilience.

“Today I formally announce the end of my career in Major League Baseball after 12 seasons of dedication and hard work. Thank you to God for the blessing of fulfilling my childhood dream of playing baseball at its highest level.”

His career extended well beyond that breakout season in Chicago. Garcia reinvented himself multiple times, including a productive postseason run with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019 and a power surge with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. He later signed a four-year contract with the Miami Marlins, though injuries limited his impact during that stint.

Over more than a decade, the 34-year-old's career traced the arc of a talented hitter navigating evolving roles, changing organizations, and the physical toll that often accompanies sustained success at the highest level.

Garcia retires after playing in 1,104 games, collecting more than 1,000 hits, and earning over $84 million. For the White Sox, his 2017 campaign remains a defining moment. His career stands as a reflection of perseverance, adaptability, and the fleeting nature of peak excellence in modern baseball.