International sports are all the rage right now. On the heels of the success of events such as the 4-Nations Face-off and the Team USA vs. Team World All-Star Game, the 2026 World Baseball Classic is the next international tournament in which fans will want to be tuned in. American fans will be hoping for a big tournament from Team USA. Not only did the United States just win gold over Canada in hockey in the Winter Olympics, but Team USA fell short to Japan in the 2023 WBC.

While everyone wants to watch these international games because the competition is at the highest level in sports and because of the pride that comes with cheering on one's nation, it can often be hard to know how to watch these events. So, how do you watch the 2026 World Baseball Classic?

How to watch the World Baseball Classic

The FOX Sports family of networks will combine to broadcast the WBC. There are 47 games in total that will air over FOX, FS1, FS2, and FOX Deportes. The FOX Sports App and Tubi will have access to showing the games in the United States, and games can be streamed on-demand through FOX One. Furthermore, 41 of the 47 games will air in Spanish.

When and where is the World Baseball Classic?

Teams have been playing in friendlies in preparation for the WBC since 2025. The games that really matter just started, though. The WBC began on March 4 and will run through March 17. There are four pools in total. Pool A games are played at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Pool C games are in Tokyo, Japan, at the Tokyo Dome.

Furthermore, both Pool B games and some quarterfinals matchups will be at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. Pool D games, along with the other quarterfinal games, the semifinals, and the championship, will be at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. Every team plays their respective pool counterparts once, and the top two teams from each pool move on to the single-elimination tournament.

Fans are excited to watch the international baseball action because it predates the 2028 Summer Olympics, where MLB players are expected to partake for the first time ever.

2026 WBC schedule

Note: All times are in ET

March 4:

Australia 3, Chinese Taipei 0

March 5:

Korea 11, Czechia 4

10 p.m.: Australia vs. Czechia, FS1

March 6:

5 a.m.: Japan vs. Chinese Taipei, FS1

11 a.m.: Cuba vs. Panama, FS2

12 p.m.: Netherlands vs. Venezuela, Tubi

1 p.m.: Mexico vs. Great Britain, FS1

6 p.m.: Puerto Rico vs. Colombia

7 p.m.: Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, FS2

8 p.m.: USA vs. Brazil, FOX

10 p.m.: Chinese Taipei vs. Czechia

March 7:

5 a.m.: Korea vs. Japan, FS1

11 a.m.: Colombia vs. Canada, FS2

12 p.m.: Nicaragua vs. Netherlands, Tubi

1 p.m.: Brazil vs. Italy, FOX Sports App

6 p.m.: Panama vs. Puerto Rico

7 p.m.: Israel vs. Puerto Rico

8 p.m.: Great Britain vs. USA, FOX

10 p.m.: Chinese Taipei vs. Korea, FS2

March 8:

6 a.m.: Australia vs. Japan, FS1

12 p.m.: Colombia vs. Cuba, FS2

12 p.m.: Netherlands vs. Dominican Republic, FOX

1 p.m.: Great Britain vs. Italy, Tubi

7 p.m.: Nicaragua vs. Israel. Tubi

7 p.m.: Panama vs. Canada, FS2

8 p.m.: Brazil vs. Mexico, FS1

March 9:

6 a.m.: Korea vs. Australia, FS1

12 p.m.: Dominican Republic vs. Israel, FS1

12 p.m.: Colombia vs. Panama, FS2

1 p.m.: Brazil vs. Great Britain, Tubi

7 p.m.: Cuba vs. Puerto Rico, FS1

7 p.m.: Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, FS2

8 p.m.: Mexico vs. USA, FOX

March 10:

6 a.m.: Czechia vs. Japan, FS1

7 p.m.: Israel vs. Netherlands, FOX Sports App

7 p.m.: Canada vs. Puerto Rico, Tubi

9 p.m.: Italy vs. USA, FS1

March 11:

3 p.m.: Canada vs. Cuba, FS2

7 p.m.: Italy vs. Mexico, Tubi

8 p.m.: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela, FS1

March 13:

6:30 p.m.: Quarterfinal Game 1, FS2

8 p.m.: Quarterfinal Game 2, FOX

March 14:

3 p.m.: Quarterfinal Game 3, FS1

9 p.m.: Quarterfinal Game 4. FOX

March 15:

8 p.m.: Semifinal Game 1, FS1

March 16:

8 p.m.: Semifinal Game 2, FS1

March 17: