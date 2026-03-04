Aaron Judge and Team USA are currently preparing for the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The ball club has already played a couple of exhibition games — including a contest on Wednesday that saw Judge crush a 453-foot home run. It is safe to say that Judge is ready for the WBC. He recently acknowledged the obvious truth about Team USA baseball's star-studded roster, via MLB Network Radio.

“It's such a special honor, getting a chance to represent the USA and the team we've put together,” Judge said. “… These are some studs in this clubhouse.”

There are certainly plenty of “studs” on this Team USA roster. Judge, the best hitter in the game, is joined by up and coming superstars such as Bobby Witt Jr. and Gunnar Henderson in the lineup. Veterans like Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber are also on the roster.

As far as pitching is concerned, the two best starters in the sport are on Team USA in Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes. Logan Webb is also part of the rotation.

It all starts with Aaron Judge, though. He's the captain of the New York Yankees in MLB, and he is also the captain for Team USA in the WBC.

Judge said he has shared a “good message” with the team, but he does not want to reveal it to the public.

“I shared a good message with the boys,” Judge said. “We will keep it in-house.”

Whatever the message was, it is not surprising to hear that Judge had a message for the team. He is probably the best overall leader in the game right now.

Aaron Judge will do everything he can to help Team USA win the World Baseball Classic.