Joey Gallo’s career is heading in a brand-new direction—and this time, it's from the mound. The two-time All-Star slugger went viral Friday night after posting a video of himself pitching, confirming that he’s officially transitioning to life on the rubber. “Just to be clear, I will be pitching,” Gallo posted on X, along with a montage of his arm strength on full display.

Just to be clear, I will be pitching. — Joey Gallo (@JoeyGallo24) March 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gallo, 31, was released by the Chicago White Sox in March after a rough spring training showing, where he went just 2-for-20 with 11 strikeouts. Rather than continuing to search for opportunities as a hitter, Gallo is now attempting an unconventional comeback as a pitcher.

It might sound wild at first, but there’s real precedent for the shift—and Gallo might just have the tools for it.

He was a dominant high school pitcher at Bishop Gorman (Nev.), where he threw a no-hitter his senior year and was named Nevada Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year. At that time, Perfect Game clocked his fastball at 94 mph and praised his deceptive changeup. Now, at 6-foot-5 and armed with elite outfield arm metrics—he ranked in MLB’s 95th percentile in arm strength in 2021—Gallo is hoping those skills translate to the mound.

First look at Joey Gallo the PITCHER 👀 📹: @JoeyGallo24 pic.twitter.com/ImZbLXsSgm — MLB (@MLB) May 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Joey Gallo looking to make an MLB comeback as a pitcher

“I know it’s something he’s been dabbling around with in between some of the reps here,” said White Sox assistant GM Josh Barfield. “He had expressed interest through his agent if it didn’t work out on the Major League team, that he was going to explore the pitching side.”

Gallo never appeared on the mound in a big-league game, but he’s long been known for having a cannon of a right arm. His average outfield throw clocked in at nearly 94 mph during his peak, and highlight reels are filled with him gunning down runners trying to stretch singles into doubles.

The White Sox, deep in another rebuild and loaded with young pitching prospects, simply didn’t have a clear path for Gallo to develop in that role. “Where we are right now, it’s tough to give him that opportunity,” Barfield added.

Gallo now joins a small but growing group of former position players trying to reinvent themselves as pitchers. Tyler Naquin recently made the switch and signed with the Guardians, and Brett Phillips took a similar route with the Yankees last year.

Despite his offensive struggles in recent years—he holds a career .194 batting average—Gallo has always found a way to stick around thanks to his power and athleticism. Now, he’s betting that the next chapter of his career will be written from the mound.

Whether it works or not, Gallo’s willingness to embrace change is drawing attention—and if that viral video is any indication, big-league hitters might soon see him again in a whole new light.